Planned Parenthood opponents say women could get healthcare elsewhere. Supporters say hundreds of thousands of women would lose access to important services Share on Pinterest What would happen if the doors suddenly closed on the 650 health centers across the United States operated by Planned Parenthood? It’s certainly a topical question with the introduction of a bill in Congress last week by two female Republican legislators. The legislation would take away the $500 million a year the federal government provides for Planned Parenthood. It would also repeal a law that prohibits states from defunding the nonprofit organization. Those tax dollars represent about 40 percent of Planned Parenthood’s operating budget. Even if that money wasn’t recouped, Planned Parenthood would probably still operate, albeit with fewer centers and a lower capacity. However, what if opponents did achieve their ultimate goal of putting Planned Parenthood out of business? Those opponents say women would be able to get services such as cancer screenings, Pap smears, and counseling by going to other community health centers. Perhaps more importantly to them, women would have trouble finding a facility that performs abortions. “They would have a difficult time getting an abortion and I would celebrate that,” Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Pro-Life Action League, told Healthline. However, supporters of Planned Parenthood say hundreds of thousands of women would lose access to important reproductive and other health services. Even more would face reduced services. In addition, they say, abortions would actually increase because the number of unwanted pregnancies would go up. These cuts, they add, would come on top of the changes being sought by Republican leaders in the Affordable Care Act (ACA). “The primary goal is to block all women from reproductive health services,” Terry O’Neill, president of the National Organization for Women (NOW), told Healthline. Read more: A wave of anti-abortion legislation expected in 2017 »

What Planned Parenthood provides When it comes to Planned Parenthood, opponents focus on the abortion services the organization provides. Anti-abortion groups say Planned Parenthood performed 324,000 abortions in 2014. Scheidler calls the organization “the nation’s largest abortion chain.” He notes its clinics perform 35 percent of abortions done in the United States compared to 1 percent of all Pap smears and 2 percent of all breast exams. “It’s what they specialize in,” he said. Supporters of Planned Parenthood take a different view of the figures. Overall, Planned Parenthood’s clinics see 2.5 million patients a year. They note the organization’s clinics provide 360,000 breast exams and 270,000 Pap smears annually. The clinics also perform 4.2 million tests and treatments for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). That includes 650,000 HIV tests. In addition, it provides 2 million people with birth control information and supplies. They estimate Planned Parenthood helps prevent 579,000 unwanted pregnancies every year, and only 3 percent of its health services involve abortion. “It is a vital and valuable resource for our adolescents,” Dr. Cora Breuner, a Seattle pediatrician, and chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Committee on Adolescence, told Healthline. “There’s quite a bit that they do that is not contraceptive.” Read more: Why women pay more for healthcare »

The question of federal funds Planned Parenthood has been around for 100 years. It began receiving federal funds in 1970. In 1976, federal funds were limited to services that are not abortion-related. Scheidler said although the $500 million in annual federal funds aren’t directly used for abortions they keep Planned Parenthood in business. “It helps keep the lights on,” he said. Scheidler also believes Planned Parenthood is a corrupt organization, noting a Medicare fraud case in Texas the group settled in 2013, as well as the 2015 controversy involving undercover videos taken at a Planned Parenthood clinic. He says the organization doesn’t deserve taxpayer money. Supporters wholeheartedly disagree. They say Planned Parenthood provides vital healthcare services and helps lower the cost of other tax-funded programs. Public opinion appears to be on their side. In a Quinnipiac Poll taken in late January, 62 percent of respondents opposed cutting off federal funds for Planned Parenthood. That rose to 80 percent when those questioned were told federal funds aren’t used for abortions. Supporters say Planned Parenthood could operate without federal funds but not in the way they currently do. “In the short term, it would be extremely damaging,” said O’Neill. Amy Friedrich-Karnik, senior federal policy advisor for the Center for Reproductive Rights, told CBS News it would be difficult for an organization as large as Planned Parenthood to continue operating without that federal money. “There would be a shift in how Planned Parenthood operates,” she said. Read more: Women veterans face mental health crisis »