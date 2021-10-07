Share on Pinterest People protest in favor of increased access to abortion. Desiree Rios/Bloomberg via Getty Images The Texas law, also called “the heartbeat bill,” bans abortions at 6 weeks of pregnancy throughout the state.

Clinics hundreds of miles from Texas are reporting an increase in calls for appointments.

Telehealth clinics say they’ve had more people request emergency contraception. On September 1, the most restrictive abortion care law to date — S.B.8 — went into effect in Texas. The law, also called “the heartbeat bill,” bans abortions at 6 weeks of pregnancy throughout the state of Texas. On October 6, more than a month after the law went into effect, a federal judge issued an order blocking the 6-week abortion ban (S.B.8) in Texas. The order, which was issued by United States District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin, TX, blocks officers in the state — like state court judges and court clerks — from enforcing the ban. The hope is that Texas abortion care providers will resume services as soon as possible. Texas has already announced the state is appealing the order to the 5th U.S. Court of Appeal.

What the law does The law allows individual citizens to sue anyone they believe has helped a patient get an abortion, like abortion providers, abortion-rights activists, or friends and family members. Since going into effect, people in Texas who learn they’re pregnant and wish to end their pregnancy have been left with few options. Many have been scared and confused about when and how they can seek abortion care. Planned Parenthood health centers — both in Texas and neighboring states like Missouri and Illinois — said they’d been experiencing an influx of calls from people asking about when and where they can receive abortion care, according to a spokesperson from Planned Parenthood. Abortion care workers, from physicians and nurses to administrative staff and lawyers, in and around Texas are mobilized and dedicated to helping women get the care they need. “Nothing about this law is going to deter Texans who are providing abortion care from continuing to fight to bring back what people in that community deserve, which is access to that care locally,” said Dr. Colleen McNicholas, the chief medical officer at the Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, speaking with Healthline.

What’s happening in neighboring states Even after the judge blocked the law from being enacted this week, for weeks prior abortion providers said they’ve seen a major shift. McNicholas said her clinic in Illinois has seen an increase in people inquiring about abortion care even though Texas is hundreds of miles away. They’ve seen some people — many of whom have crossed a few state lines — as the states directly neighboring Texas already have limited access to abortion care and a web of restrictions that can delay care for people. “When you factor in the multiplicity of all these different factors — the law, gestational age, restriction requirements in states, and then even just the availability of providers in those states — it doesn’t take very long to be looking to Southern Illinois as a place, as it might be the most expeditious to get that kind of care,” McNicholas said.

What online pharmacies are seeing NURX, an online birth control provider, has noticed more people from Texas have ordered emergency contraception since the Texas ruling. Kiki Freedman, the CEO of Hey Jane, a company that ships abortion care medications, said they’ve seen a 300 percent increase in patients seeking care from August to September. The abortion community is mobilizing to help women in Texas access care in neighboring states. “We’re working overtime to launch in New Mexico and Colorado in the coming weeks so that we can help provide care to anyone who needs it there — including those traveling in from Texas,” Freedman said. Another popular telehealth abortion care provider, Choix, is also working quickly to expand abortion care services to Texas’ neighbors, Colorado and New Mexico. “We have learned from our colleagues that clinics in border states and beyond are overwhelmed by patient calls for abortion services,” said Cindy Adam, the co-founder of Choix, speaking with Healthline. Our goal is to help patients safely have an abortion in these states, by using Choix’s platform, without them having to make an appointment at a clinic.” Aid Access, an online group focused on providing women with online reproductive care, can provide prescriptions for medical abortions up to 10 weeks and can give these medications to women to have on hand for the future in case they are in need of a medical abortion.

Are any MDs planning on leaving the state? As of now, there doesn’t seem to be an exodus of abortion care professionals leaving the state of Texas. “For those of us in abortion care, we are so accustomed to having to help people navigate these sorts of things that this is just another, sort of, layer for us in helping folks feel safe and secure in accessing that care outside of Texas,” McNicholas said. Even with the injunction, the fight over S.B.8 will continue. But S.B.8 isn’t going to deter Texans from continuing to fight for people to access abortion care in their own communities. “The broader community has been fighting this fight for a long time and [is] not going to give up,” McNicholas said. This work isn’t new. What’s new, says McNicholas, is the volume of patients that the medical community will have to help navigate the new hoops. Many organizations have set up abortion funds to help people in Texas finance a trip to a neighboring state and find abortion care.