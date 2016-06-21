States that have the most restrictive contraception and abortion laws may end up being hit the hardest when the Zika virus spreads.

The idea of morality plays a major role in public health from “sin taxes” on vices such as alcohol to sexually transmitted diseases.

We’ve seen the effects these moral stands can have, most notably in the stigma attached to people with HIV, which prevented many from getting adequate treatment.

How restrictions on women’s reproductive rights will play out in the face of the Zika virus has yet to be determined.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 423 pregnant women in the United States and its territories have tested positive for the Zika virus as of June 9.

As the United States enters its annual mosquito season, experts are concerned about the potential range of Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes capable of spreading diseases like Zika.

The areas most impacted by these flying pests are those along the southern border of the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and the east coast as far north as Connecticut. States in the Bible Belt may be affected the most.

The CDC is quick to point out the projections about how far the mosquitoes could spread are not meant to represent the risk for spread of disease. But the range does include states with some of the harshest restrictions on access to contraceptives and abortion services.

Elizabeth Nash, senior state issues associate with the Guttmacher Institute, says these types of restrictions have created unintended consequences, as highlighted by the threat of Zika.

“This is a really tough issue,” she told Healthline. “It crosses a lot of topics.”

