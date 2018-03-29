Binge drinking has many effects on your body, both over the short and long term. Share on Pinterest After a night of chasing beers with tequila shots, the next morning’s hangover might actually be the least of your worries. More research shows that even a single episode of binge drinking can have serious effects on all parts of your body, not just your brain. Long-term damage from heavy alcohol use isn’t limited to people with alcohol use disorder. Frequent binge drinkers can also develop health problems. Binge drinking is defined as men consuming five or more drinks within about two hours. For women, it’s defined as consuming four or more drinks within about two hours. A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 1 in 6 U.S. adults reported binge drinking in 2015. The 37 million binge drinkers had about one binge per week and consumed an average of seven drinks per episode. That comes out to about 17 billion total binge drinks for the year. Here’s a look at how all that alcohol is impacting the health of Americans over both the short and long term.

Short-term effects You’ll start to feel the effects of alcohol within 5 to 10 minutes of having a drink. About 90 percent of the alcohol in your blood is broken down by the liver. The rest is excreted through the lungs, kidneys, or in sweat. For an average-sized person, the liver can only break down about one standard drink per hour. If you drink more alcohol than what your liver can process, your blood alcohol content (BAC) will increase. So will the effects on your body. Other factors also affect your BAC, such as how quickly you drink, whether you’ve eaten recently, and your body type. Even your age, sex, and ethnicity play a part. Binge drinking has many effects on the body. But what’s often overlooked is that it can be a risky activity. “It’s estimated that about half of all alcohol-related deaths in the United States are related to acute intoxication, and most of the economic costs are also related to binge drinking,” said Dr. Timothy Naimi, professor of medicine at Boston University School of Medicine and co-author of the CDC study. Binge drinking can lead to death from alcohol poisoning. Or by depressing the gag reflex, which puts a person who has passed out at risk of choking on their own vomit. Excessive alcohol also affects your actions, which can increase your risk of injuries and death from motor vehicle accidents, drowning, suffocation, and other accidents. “Acutely, when you’re impaired by alcohol, you not only have poor coordination, but you also have very poor judgment and very poor executive functioning,” Naimi told Healthline. Alcohol is also often found in the blood of people who harm themselves or attempt suicide. A single night of binge drinking has a number of other effects, especially at higher amounts. “When it comes to inflammation of the pancreas, stomach, or liver, those effects can be acute,” said Naimi. “A very heavy single drinking episode, or several of those in a short space of time, can cause acute inflammation and irritation of those organs.” In addition to increasing the risk of injury, binge drinking impairs the body’s ability to heal from those injuries. “If a person is drunk and gets injured, the person will have more complications when alcohol is present in the body, as opposed to a person who may not have been exposed to alcohol,” said Mashkoor Choudhry, PhD, director of the Alcohol Research Program at Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. Binge drinking can also affect your: Heart. Heavy drinking can cause high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, or sudden death from heart failure.

Heavy drinking can cause high blood pressure, irregular heartbeat, or sudden death from heart failure. Kidneys. Alcohol is a diuretic, which causes the kidneys to produce more urine. This, alone or with vomiting, can lead to dehydration and dangerously low levels of sodium, potassium, and other minerals and salts.

Alcohol is a diuretic, which causes the kidneys to produce more urine. This, alone or with vomiting, can lead to dehydration and dangerously low levels of sodium, potassium, and other minerals and salts. Lungs. Alcohol inhibits the gag reflex, which can lead to vomit, saliva, or other substances entering the lungs. This can cause inflammation or infection in the lungs.

Alcohol inhibits the gag reflex, which can lead to vomit, saliva, or other substances entering the lungs. This can cause inflammation or infection in the lungs. Pancreas. A single session of heavy alcohol use can lead to dangerously low blood sugar (hypoglycemia).

A single session of heavy alcohol use can lead to dangerously low blood sugar (hypoglycemia). Sexual health. Being drunk increases the chance of having unsafe sex — which can lead to sexually transmitted infections (STIs) or unplanned pregnancy.