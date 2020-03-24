Share on Pinterest Misha Friedman/Getty Images News of deaths among healthcare workers involved in the fight against the new coronavirus has highlighted the dangers of the disease.

In Connecticut, at least 200 nurses have been sidelined from their duties and put in isolation due to lack of testing.

In Connecticut, at least 200 nurses have been sidelined from their duties and put in isolation due to lack of testing.

According to current CDC guidelines, depending on the type of exposure and presentation of symptoms, healthcare workers could be excluded from work for a minimum of 2 weeks or none at all.

As citizens across the United States are ordered to isolate themselves or shelter in place to stem the spread of the new coronavirus disease, COVID-19, healthcare workers remain on the frontlines fighting the disease. Doctors, nurses, and others are falling ill or being quarantined due to exposure to the disease. And it's taking a toll — both individually and on the healthcare system as a whole. In Connecticut, at least 200 nurses have been sidelined from their duties and put in isolation due to lack of testing. In Washington, dozens of staffers at a nursing home tested positive for the coronavirus. In Pittsfield, Massachusetts, 160 employees of Berkshire Medical Center have been quarantined due to exposure to the virus. More and more instances of healthcare workers exposed to the disease appear to be cropping up almost daily. The highly contagious nature of COVID-19 combined with its sometimes ambiguous or asymptomatic presentation creates a serious conundrum for patients and healthcare workers alike.

Can we stop exposure for both patients and healthcare workers? The CDC recommends that all people wear cloth face masks in public places where it’s difficult to maintain a 6-foot distance from others. This will help slow the spread of the virus from people without symptoms or people who do not know they have contracted the virus. Cloth face masks should be worn while continuing to practice physical distancing. Instructions for making masks at home can be found here .

News of deaths from around the world of doctors involved in the fight against COVID-19 has highlighted the dangers healthcare workers put themselves in on a daily basis. This was made even clearer with the much publicized death of Dr. Li Wenliang, the 34-year-old "whistleblower" in China last month. More recently, an Italian doctor who described working without protective gloves due to shortages in that country has subsequently died of the illness. The question of healthcare workers contracting the disease here in the United States is not a question of if — but when and how many. And the prospect of it leading to staffing shortages in a variety of care facilities is possible. "It's a certain possibility. It has happened everywhere else that this virus has been a problem. We can make contingencies as best as we can but there is really no way to truly prevent it other than all the standard things," said Alfred Sacchetti, MD, FACEP, chief of emergency services at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden New Jersey, spokesperson for the American College of Emergency Physicians. "There are going to be staff that get contaminated. Some of them are going to get sick and we'll just have to adjust coverage under those circumstances… you do what you can," he told Healthline. Keeping healthcare workers safe while simultaneously keeping hospitals humming has proved to be, in Sacchetti's words, "a moving target." According to current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depending on the type of exposure and presentation of symptoms, healthcare workers could be excluded from work for a minimum of 2 weeks or none at all. "If [healthcare workers] haven't had a prolonged exposure… they are being permitted to work, so that's expanded the workforce. When it was 'you have to be out for 14 days even though you have no symptoms,' that really hampered us," Sacchetti said. It's a delicate balancing act. Sacchetti posits that at the average community hospital, sidelining a single doctor is manageable, but losing more than that is enough to put significant strain on the workforce, leading to longer shifts, longer workdays, and less downtime.