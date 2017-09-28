Without last-minute funding from Congress, the Children’s Health Insurance Program will expire on Saturday. It provides service for 9 million children. Share on Pinterest Healthcare experts are sounding the alarm that nearly 9 million children could be at risk for losing health services. They say that will happen if Congress doesn’t extend funding for a 20-year-old program that helps children of lower-income families get insurance. In recent weeks, members of Congress had been focusing on the Graham-Cassidy healthcare bill, while another healthcare program designed to help children could lose its funding after September 30. The Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) gives federal funds to states in order to provide health insurance coverage to children who aren’t eligible for Medicaid coverage. Funding for CHIP is set to expire on Saturday, which could lead to a wave of disruption for children and their families in addition to the states that administer the program, according to experts. A bill to fund the CHIP program was introduced last week, but it remains unclear if either the Senate or the House will actually vote on it by this weekend. CHIP, which was passed by Congress in 1997, costs approximately $13 billion a year with almost $10 billion paid for by the federal government, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. In the 20 years since it was passed, every state has started providing coverage to children. Nearly all allow families with annual incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level to participate.

What happens if CHIP isn’t extended States administer the program in their own way, so a lapse in federal funding will affect states differently. Samantha Artiga, an analyst at Kaiser Family Foundation, said basically every state assumed that federal funding for the CHIP program would continue when they came up with their 2018 budget. “If federal funding is not extended, nearly all states would face budget shortfalls,” she told Healthline. And, she added, some states “anticipate running out of funding soon.” If federal funding falls through, state officials could face difficulty coming up with the funds to pay for the program, resulting in potential cuts or caps to their program. “We’re really starting to bump up against deadlines where states are going to start to take actions,” Artiga said. The Kaiser Family Foundation estimates that at least 10 states will exhaust their CHIP funding by the end of 2017. Even if Congress gets around to funding the program in the future, Artiga said missing Saturday’s deadline could lead to turmoil. Some states, including Nevada, have laws that require officials to freeze or close enrollment if federal funds decrease. They could also end coverage by November 30 if there are no federal funds allotted. “If Congress misses the deadline and comes back later for funding, there’s a potential for a lot of confusion in families and also wasted effort and expense for states,” she said.