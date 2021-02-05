Share on Pinterest Experts say the “12-3-30” treadmill routine is convenient and can provide a good workout, but it’s not for beginners. Wera Rodsawang/Getty Images The viral “12-3-30” workout involves setting a treadmill to 12 percent incline at 3 miles per hour and walking on it for 30 minutes.

Experts say that the workout provides good exercise, but it doesn’t offer unique benefits versus other cardio routines.

Those who haven’t been working out should build up to the workout .

. Cardiovascular exercise is associated with better long-term health outcomes .

. Walking or running is excellent for cardio health, but resistance training is also recommended in order to get a complete workout. Trend followers may have noticed that there’s a new cardio workout that’s gone viral — one that may have people dusting off their old treadmills. Lauren Giraldo, a social media personality, first shared her “12-3-30” workout on YouTube in late 2019, and then again on TikTok last November. The workout is elegant in its simplicity, getting its name from its core concept: set a treadmill to an incline of 12 at a speed of 3 miles per hour, and then walk for 30 minutes. Giraldo explained in her videos that the workout is a “game changer” for her, saying that it’s a way to stay fit at home for those who aren’t motivated to go to the gym. Now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s seen many gyms shut down or reduce capacity, home-based workouts are more relevant than ever. While Giraldo’s videos have garnered millions of views, it’s important to note that she’s an influencer, not a personal trainer or a doctor. Healthline spoke to several experts about the efficacy of the “12-3-30” workout.

A good place to start? The workout promises to provide good cardiovascular exercise in a relatively short period of time. But that doesn’t mean it’s a safe place to start, particularly for someone who’s been more sedentary than usual during the winter months. Morgan Rees, a certified personal trainer and nutrition specialist, told Healthline that there’s no doubt that walking at a 12 percent incline for half an hour will increase cardiovascular and muscular endurance. But it comes with a caveat. “It is definitely something you want to work up to if you do not work out on a regular basis,” she said. “That is the one major issue I have with this routine. Most people cannot just jump on the treadmill and maintain 3 miles per hour for 30 minutes at a 12 percent incline. I think there should be a system set up where one can increase their intensity over time.” Rees suggested a beginner start out by doing perhaps 20 minutes with their treadmill at a 4 percent incline at 2.5 miles per hour. Chris Higgins, a certified trainer who focuses on bodyweight training and running coaching, agreed. He detailed some of the ways that a higher-impact workout can be detrimental to those who are just starting out. “This is definitely not a beginner-friendly activity, as walking on a steep incline is very taxing on the body, especially if one is overweight, obese, or suffering from underlying muscle and joint conditions,” he told Healthline. “Running or walking at a level 12 incline rapidly shortens the chest and pectoral muscles while lengthening the upper back and scapular muscles,” Higgins explained. “This means it is detrimental for anybody struggling with breathing. The posture will also severely suffer if done without properly pulling the shoulders back, engaging the core, and avoiding arching your back — which is difficult when you’re on a level 12 incline treadmill.”