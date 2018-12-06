Poor metabolic health increases your risk for heart disease, diabetes, and stroke.

If you think you’ve got good metabolic health just because you see a “normal” weight on the scale, think again.

New research shows that an “alarmingly low” number of American adults are achieving optimal metabolic health, leaving the majority of people at increased risk for serious diseases.

In a study published last month in the journal Metabolic Syndrome and Related Disorders, researchers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill evaluated data from 8,721 adults from the 2009 to 2016 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). They found that just 1 in 8 adults in the United States have optimal metabolic health.

They defined metabolic health as having ideal levels of blood sugar, triglycerides, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, blood pressure, and waist circumference, without using medications. These factors directly relate to a person’s risk for heart disease, diabetes, and stroke.

Participants who were obese fared the worst, with just 0.5 percent achieving optimal metabolic health. However, less than half of those who were underweight and less than a third of participants with normal weights had optimal metabolic health.

“We need to look at metabolism beyond just body weight,” said Dr. Rekha Kumar, endocrinologist at New York-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine. “There has been a push to address obesity through public health measures, but this study shows us that even people who are a normal weight seem to be developing diseases that we typically correlate with obesity.”

The report also showed that certain demographics and lifestyle factors affect metabolic health.

Those with the highest rates of metabolic health included women, people under the age of 40, nonsmokers, those who are physically active, and those who had at least some college education.

Non-Hispanic black participants and people 60 years old and older were least likely to be metabolically healthy.

“Lifestyle factors play into our health. We’re not isolated to just our numbers — we have to look at everything all together,” said Dr. Samantha Nazareth, a double board-certified gastroenterologist in New York City.