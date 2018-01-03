Turns out going one month without alcohol can make a difference in your overall health, at least in the short term.

The New Year’s Eve party hangover has finally lifted.

For many, the end of the post-holiday haze means kicking off the new year with a “Dry January,” when a person goes one month without any alcohol.

The idea of becoming a 30-day teetotaler to start the year has been around for decades.

It’s become so popular that one United Kingdom charity called Alcohol Concern has turned it into an annual campaign.

But what can going alcohol-free do for the body?

There aren’t extensive studies on the long-term effects of Dry January, but there has been limited medical research on how people fare during that month and in the months that follow.

One study following 857 British adults found some people did report consuming less alcohol six months after taking part in Dry January.

Importantly, there didn’t appear to be a “rebound” effect, where after one month of abstaining from alcohol, people increased their drinking in the following months.

One of the study co-authors did work at Alcohol Concern, which promotes the annual Dry January campaign.