Kraft wants parents to call salad dressing “frosting.”

Share on Pinterest Ranch dressing gets turned into “frosting” thanks to a new squeeze bottle. Photo via Kraft

Every parent is aware of the power of little white lies.

They help you win battles over screen time. They squash arguments about stopping at a favorite store. Kraft is now banking on the power of the untruth to help parents get kids excited about salad.

Earlier this month, the multibillion-dollar food corporation introduced Salad “Frosting,” a slim, sleek, artfully decorated package.

But inside this “frosting” tube is ranch dressing. Now packaged with the hope that the connection to a sugary confection will convince skeptical children to chow down on salads and veggies with more excitement.

“Innocent lies parents tell their kids help alleviate the pressures of everyday parenting, and if it gets kids to eat their greens, so be it,” Sergio Eleuterio, head of marketing for Kraft, said in a statement.

But tricking kids into eating veggies may help in the long run.

After all, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says most children (adults, too) don’t eat nearly the recommended weekly or daily amount for fruits and vegetables.

Add to that the fact that 14 percent of preschool-aged children (ages 2 to 5) are obese, and it’s easy to understand why parents will take just about any measure — yes, even odd rebranding moments — to help feed their kids better food.

“Kids will eat anything with frosting, right?” the company said in their statement.

Can kids absorb the shock to the system and still manage to eat more salad, dip more carrots, and enjoy more edamame? Kraft is counting on it.

“Sometimes an innocent, smart lie is just the only way,” the company wrote.