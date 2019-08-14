Researchers say chemicals known as PFAS are used in the bowls and can cause health and environmental problems.

Share on Pinterest Fast-food takeout bowls are touted as being environmental friendly, but researchers say they contain potentially unhealthy chemicals. Getty Images

In an effort to reduce waste and its subsequent impact on the environment, many restaurants that offer takeout or delivery options are taking a look at what they can do to appease consumer demand to leave the planet at least slightly inhabitable for future generations.

In California, for example, diners no longer automatically get a plastic straw with their beverage. They have to ask, while some cities have outright banned them, requiring straws be made of paper or other biodegradable materials.

In Berkeley, a small pilot program is set to launch in September that allows people take metal cups to go from coffee shops or restaurants, in the understanding they’ll bring them back so they can be reused.

Other larger restaurant chains are looking at more scalable options, such as eliminating styrofoam and reducing the amount of non-biodegradable plastic handed to customers on their way out the door.

Some companies like Chipotle and Sweetgreen have been using cardboard-molded bowls for their to-go and delivery orders, urging customers to discard them in the compost bin rather than the recycling bin or garbage can.

But a recent report suggests these items contain a chemical that’s not only bad for the Earth but for the people who live here as well.

The New Food Economy — a nonprofit newsroom that covers “the forces shaping how and what we eat” — says these bowls contain fluorinated compounds known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

These are a large class of chemicals that have mostly been phased out of the U.S. food system at the request of federal regulators.

With testing done by Notre Dame chemist Graham Peaslee, the New Food Economy recently reported that fiber (i.e. cardboard, bamboo, etc.) bowls from multiple locations of Chipotle, Dig, Sweetgreen, and restaurants from a food court in New York City showed high levels of fluorine.

That indicates the bowls were treated with enough PFAS compounds that they accounted for up to “0.2 percent of its total material.”

Healthline reached out to Chipotle and Sweetgreen, but neither responded to our requests for comment.

Because of the trendy, environmentally friendly message the bowls send to the consumer and the chemicals’ link to serious and preventable diseases, the nonprofit reported that scientists are concerned about what it could mean for the environment and human health.