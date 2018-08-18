Researchers say an autoimmune response may be behind the eye pressure and vision loss that sometimes precedes a glaucoma diagnosis.

A recent discovery from researchers at Massachusetts Eye and Ear and MIT is providing some new insights into what causes glaucoma.

Previously, the irreversible eye disease was associated with elevated eye pressure and vision loss. The cause and effect factors were never clear, even for experts in the field.

The new findings suggest vision loss in people with glaucoma is caused by an immune response to early exposure to bacteria, which can elevate eye pressure and trigger heat shock proteins.

These proteins are designed to respond to stressors.

Memory T cells then detect the heat shock proteins and mistakenly see the neurons in the retina as foreign bodies and attack.

The autoimmune ambush causes vision disturbances, vomiting, and severe eye pain.

“The fact is, eye pressure is only a risk factor, which means only a small percentage of people who have elevated ocular, or eye pressure, actually develop glaucoma. Our study actually shows that the elevated eye pressure does not naturally lead to glaucoma,” Dr. Dong Feng Chen, co-senior author of the study, a vision scientist, and an associate professor of ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School, told Healthline.

The research opens opportunities for targeted treatment options and potentially even a cure.

“Targeted manipulation of the immune response in the eye,” Chen said, “will help eliminate the disease.”