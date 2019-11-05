Share on Pinterest While antidepressants work well for many people, they don’t improve symptoms for roughly 15 percent of those living with depression. Getty Images Over 17 million U.S. adults will experience a major depressive episode in any given year.

A third of adults dealing with major depressive disorder are estimated to be living with treatment resistant depression.

This is a form of depression that doesn’t respond to antidepressants.

Alternative treatments have been found to be effective. These include psychotherapy, electroconvulsive therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, biofeedback, exercise, meditation, acupuncture, and ketamine infusions. At 43 years old, Sara* has been dealing with depression for 2 decades. Over the years, she told Healthline she’s been prescribed many different medications. None of them have ever worked for her. “It’s been a roller coaster of medication adjustments and medication changes and medication combinations and medication attempts. It’s been a very long, hard road with medications,” she said. A few years ago, she was finally diagnosed with treatment resistant depression (TRD), a condition that impacts as many as one-third of adults dealing with major depressive disorder.

When medications work In a perfect world, the first medication a person tries would work to end their depression. When that happens, “whatever symptoms of depression they presented with should resolve,” said Dr. Mary Beth Lardizabal, DO, medical director of child and adolescent psychiatry at Allina Health in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “What I always say is getting back to their regular life is a sign that it’s working,” she added. Dimitriu agreed, adding, “When antidepressants work, patients chiefly report improved mood and energy and reduced anxiety. They will feel more motivated, less sad most of the time, and more interested in pleasurable activities.” However, for those like Sara who are living with TRD, getting effective treatment isn’t as easy.

What happens when antidepressants fail? TRD is “quite common,” according to Lardizabal. “Twenty to thirty percent of people don’t respond to their first medication trial, and then you have the second and possibly a third. And there are some people [for whom] the antidepressant effect starts to lose effect over time.” When that happens, she said people have to switch to different drugs, or change dosing. “Sometimes you’ll max out the dosing, so you’ll need to try something else. That’s when you talk about augmentation strategies, adding something else. Some people just don’t seem to respond to any medication,” she added. When Sara found this was the case for her, she battled against an onslaught of negative feelings as a result. “It made me feel frightened, angry, sad, hopeless… and so much more,” she said.

But there are other options available when medications fail One of the things all the experts Healthline spoke to made clear is that there are other options when medications fail to treat depression. “When medications are not effective, alternative treatments including psychotherapy are available,” Manly explained. “Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is generally quite effective for depression,” she said. “As well, other alternative treatments such as biofeedback, exercise, meditation, acupuncture, and dietary supplements have proven to be effective in many cases.” Lardizabal agreed, pointing out that CBT “has the most evidence about treating major depressive disorder [so] doctors first line of treatments should be getting the patient a good therapist, preferably one who practices cognitive behavioral therapy.” She also pointed out that while electroconvulsive therapy has had a bad image in the past, “It’s much different now than it was back then.” She explained it can be quite effective for those struggling with TRD.