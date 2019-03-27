Share on Pinterest A study indicated that a common blood sugar level test missed 73 percent of diabetes cases. Getty Images

A commonly used blood test may not be the best way to diagnose diabetes.

Researchers say testing blood sugar levels for type 1 or type 2 diabetes without also testing for glucose tolerance can miss nearly three-quarters of all cases of these chronic diseases.

The hemoglobin A1C blood test “should not be solely used to determine the prevalence of diabetes,” said Dr. Maria Mercedes Chang Villacreses, a postdoctorate fellow at the City of Hope’s Diabetes and Metabolism Research Institute in California. “It should be used in conjunction with the oral glucose test for increased accuracy.”

Chang Villacreses led a study on the accuracy of diabetes testing that was presented at the recent annual meeting of the Endocrine Society in New Orleans.

The hemoglobin A1C test shows the average level of blood sugar over a two- to three-month period. It is used to monitor the blood sugar of people known to have diabetes, but it is also a common test for diagnosing type 1 and type 2 diabetes because it doesn’t require any patient preparation, such as fasting.

The glucose tolerance test, on the other hand, is given after an overnight fast and again two hours later after the person consumes a sugary drink. People also must limit their carbohydrate consumption for several days prior to testing. The test measures the body’s response to glucose.

The study led by Chang Villacreses found that the A1C test missed 73 percent of the diabetes cases later detected by the glucose tolerance test.

“The A1C test said these people had normal glucose levels when they didn’t,” she said. “Our results indicated that the prevalence of diabetes and normal glucose tolerance defined solely by A1C is highly unreliable, with a significant tendency for underestimation of the prevalence of diabetes and overestimation of normal glucose tolerance.”

The study included 9,000 adults who didn’t have a diabetes diagnosis at the time of testing. Researchers first administered the A1C test, then the oral glucose tolerance test.

The A1C test was especially deficient at detecting diabetes in Hispanic and non-Hispanic black participants, researchers reported.

Chang Villacreses told Healthline that researchers suspect that these study subjects may have underreported anemia and other blood diseases that are more prevalent among these racial groups.

However, she said more research is needed on this issue.