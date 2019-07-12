Study highlights the limitations of these genetic tests — as well as the issues they can bring up that parents can’t do much about.

Parents of a newborn have a lot of questions, in the long and short term.

Cloth or disposable diapers? How good are the schools in our area?

While there are some things parents can control, others are entirely out of their hands and many are things their child may have to deal with after they are gone. These include chronic health problems such as heart disease or Alzheimer’s disease.

The answers to those secrets may be buried hidden in their DNA.

While a simple blood test within two days of being born has become the norm in helping provide parents with some clues as to what may lie ahead, advances in modern medicine — namely the understanding of the human genetic code — are able to go deeper, looking into the very strands that make up every cell in our bodies.

Giving new parents a roadmap at what genetically may affect their child’s life is rapidly becoming more accessible, such as commercial genetic testing like 23andMe.

But a newborn’s genetic code contains more information than the average sleep-deprived parent is likely to be able to handle — and it still comes with uncertainties.

When it comes to some health conditions a newborn could face, some are easily preventable and curable, while others are painful to bear, as they can include likely disability or early death.

That’s a lot for any parent to take in, let alone trust to technology built on science that isn’t really been settled yet.

Researchers at the University of North Carolina (UNC) Chapel Hill took a look at those factors — the technology and whether parents should use it — and found it’s not for everyone, although it can be useful for some.