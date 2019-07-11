California is investigating five physicians for signing off on vaccine medical exemptions. Experts say a lack of clarity in the law allows some parents to get around the rules.

Share on Pinterest Experts say vaccine medical exemptions are starting to create a public health problem. Getty Images

Eight children got medical exemptions from vaccines in Marin County in Northern California in 2015.

This year, 81 children from the high-income county north of San Francisco got them.

Similar increases in medical exemptions have caught the attention of regulators elsewhere in the state.

As a result, five California physicians are under investigation for issuing what authorities describe as unwarranted medical exemptions.

The investigations have brought new attention to the increasing use of medical exemptions. That tool has been increasingly relied on by parents who don’t want their kids to be vaccinated against preventable diseases, such as measles.

These exemptions are also beginning to pose a public health risk, health experts said.

In Marin County, which historically has had some of the highest rates of unvaccinated children in the state, that tenfold increase in medical exemptions only amounts to a few dozen children.

But that small number brings a big risk.

“Why do we worry about medical exemptions at all given the high average overall?” Dr. Matthew Willis, Marin County’s public health officer, told Healthline. “Because 95 percent countywide is a misleading way of thinking about it. Not every school has 95 percent.”

“Some of the smaller schools have vaccination rates of less than half or as low as 20 percent, and an increasing percent of those are due to medical exemptions,” he explained.

Some children have reasons for not getting vaccines that most physicians would agree are legitimate.

Those include undergoing chemotherapy, taking drugs that suppress their immune system, being born with an immune deficiency, or having a documented allergy to components of the vaccine.

To protect the children who can’t be vaccinated, it’s important that the children and adults around them are vaccinated, so there’s less chance the unvaccinated child comes into contact with someone with the disease.

“There are kids out there who can’t get vaccines, and those are the ones we want to protect,” said Dr. Sterling Ransone, a family physician in Deltaville, Virginia, and a board member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

But as the number of kids getting questionable medical exemptions has increased, so has the number of kids who may need bona fide exemptions, said Dr. Kathryn Edwards, a spokeswoman for the American Academy of Pediatrics and a professor of pediatrics at Vanderbilt University’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases.

That’s due to advances that have led to more organ and bone marrow transplants.

“And that’s all the more reason why those that can be vaccinated should,” Edwards said, “to provide a sort of safety net for those who can’t be.”