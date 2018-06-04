Soldiers may be able to use the technology to detect chemical weapon threats. You might be able to use it to recharge electronic devices.

New 3-D printing technology that allows electronics to be printed on your skin won’t make you a cyborg but it could help soldiers detect threats such as chemical weapons.

Researchers at the University of Minnesota have successfully printed electronic circuitry on a human hand using a customized but low-cost 3-D printer.

“We’re excited about the potential of this new 3-D printing technology using a portable, lightweight printer costing less than $400,” Michael McAlpine, the study’s lead author and a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Minnesota, said in a press statement. “We imagine that a soldier could pull this printer out of a backpack and print a chemical sensor, or other electronics they need, directly on the skin. It would be like a Swiss Army knife of the future, with everything they need all in one portable 3-D printing tool.”

Other possible applications include printing solar cells on sun-exposed skin to charge electronic devices.

“It’s such a simple idea and has unlimited potential for important applications in the future,” said McAlpine.

The research was published in the journal Advanced Materials.

One expert said the prospects of such technology are intriguing.

“One might question the need to print a chemical detector on the skin versus having an external sensor that detects chemical weapons,” Terry Wohlers, president of Wohlers Associates Inc., a consulting firm in Colorado that provides technical and strategic consulting on 3-D printing, told Healthline. “Even so, the possibility is interesting.”

“The mainstream use of 3-D printed electronics onto or inside living tissue is likely years away, but it gives us a view of what the future of 3-D printing might look like,” added Wohlers. “I could foresee the printing of sensors on animals for the beef industry or onto pets for tracking purposes. When you begin to consider the possibilities, they become almost limitless.”

The University of Minnesota researchers also printed biological cells directly onto a skin wound on a lab mouse in a parallel experiment. This could have implications for treating wounds or printing grafts for skin disorders.