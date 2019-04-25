Share on Pinterest Computers, televisions, and mobile devices are leading us to a more sedentary lifestyle. But there are ways to break out of it. Getty Images

If Justan Germano weren’t so dedicated to staying fit, work could put his health on the line.

The 32-year-old professional gamer spends more than eight hours nearly every day glued to a screen as he livestreams his exploits on social media and interacts with followers.

But he’s also a lifelong athlete who takes an hour-long stroll in the mornings and does 90 minutes of weight training at the gym five to six times a week.

“I wanted to show people that just because you’re a gamer doesn’t mean that you have to be lazy,” Germano told Healthline.

However, millions of other people in the United States are becoming increasingly sedentary, according to a new study that examined low-energy behaviors.

Researchers found that Americans of all ages are spending more of their leisure time on a computer. They also discovered that a large portion of the population is sitting for longer periods in general.

In addition, the researchers concluded that well over half the country continues to watch television or videos at least two hours a day.

Scientists analyzed data from almost 52,000 children, adolescents and adults who participated in an ongoing federal study of Americans’ health.

Although there have been other studies on the public’s level of physical activity, none is as comprehensive as this one that appeared in this week’s Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

For the first time, researchers measured the prevalence of sedentary behavior as well as looked for trends among all ages and over a long period of time, said Lin Yang, PhD, an epidemiologist at Alberta Health Services in Canada and the study’s lead author.

Among the conclusions reached by Yang and her colleagues:

About 60 percent of Americans have been spending at least two hours a day for the past 15 years watching television or videos.

The number of people using a computer at least 1 hour a day for reasons other than school or work increased during the same general time frame. By 2016, 56 percent of children, 57 percent of adolescents and 50 percent of adults fit this profile.

The amount of time that survey respondents estimated they spent sitting rose. In 2016, adolescents reported they were seated slightly more than eight hours a day while adults averaged slightly more than six hours a day.

“It’s really concerning,” Yang told Healthline. “We’re looking at a really alarming trend.”