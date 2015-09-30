A World Health Organization report calls for changes in healthcare practices to deal with a rapidly aging population around the globe.

They say 70 is the new 60.

The World Health Organization begs to differ.

WHO officials released a report today, titled the “World Report on Ageing and Health,” that states there is little evidence to suggest that older people in today’s societies experience better health than their parents did at the same age.

By the time people turn 60, they deal with a number of major burdens of disability and death arising from a multitude of things from loss of hearing and sight to mobility to noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, chronic respiratory disorders, cancer, and dementia.

The older you get, the more at risk you are for developing multiple chronic conditions simultaneously.

The problem for the world is that more and more people are living well beyond 60 years of age.

WHO officials said global leaders need to figure out how to deal with it.

“The consequences for health, health systems, their workforce and budgets are profound,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Margaret Chan in an introduction to the report.

