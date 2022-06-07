Share on Pinterest A new study found weight-loss surgery can reduce the risk of several types of cancer for people living with obesity. MesquitaFMS/Getty Images

New research finds that bariatric surgery can provide additional health benefits besides weight loss for people living with obesity.

The risk of developing 6 types of cancer associated with obesity is significantly lowered for those who undergo surgery when compared to their peers.

Their risk of developing any type of cancer is also greatly reduced when compared to those living with obesity who do not undergo weight-loss surgery.

For many years, bariatric surgery has been a successful way to help people living with obesity shed unhealthy weight.

New research suggests that it may also help to reduce the risk of developing six types of cancer known to be associated with obesity.

Additionally, the new study’s findings, which were presented at the 2022 annual meeting of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS), suggest that people who underwent weight-loss surgery had a significantly lower risk of developing any type of cancer compared to their peers living with obesity who had not had surgery.

For this study, researchers looked at more than 1,600 people living with obesity who had either gastric bypass surgery (where the stomach is divided to reduce its size) or sleeve gastrectomy surgery (where a portion of the stomach is removed).

They were compared against a control group of over, 2,100 individuals with obesity who did not undergo surgery and were matched according to sex, age, and BMI.

They found that those who underwent bariatric surgery were far less likely to develop breast cancer during a 10-year study period (1.4 percent) than those who did not have surgery (2.7 percent).

Similar risk reductions were seen for gynecologic cancer (0.4 percent versus 2.6 percent), kidney cancer (0.10 percent versus 0.80 percent), brain cancer (0.20 percent versus 0.90 percent), lung cancer (0.20 percent versus 0.60 percent), and thyroid cancer (0.10 percent versus 0.70 percent).

Only 5.2 percent of those who had bariatric surgery developed some type of cancer during the study period, compared to 12.2 percent of those in the non-surgical control group.

The overall 10-year survival rate for those who had surgery was 92.9 percent, while just 78.9 percent of the non-surgical group survived past 10 years.

“Patients live longer after bariatric surgery because they have less cardiac events and less cancers,” Dr. Shanu Kothari, president of the ASMBS, told Healthline.

Study-co-author Dr. Jared R. Miller, a general and bariatric surgeon at Gundersen Lutheran Health System, said that bariatric surgery offered a surprisingly high level of protection against certain types of cancer.

“The benefits of cancer risk reduction through weight-loss surgery cannot be ignored and should be a consideration for patients with obesity and at high risk for cancer,” said Miller.

An unrelated study involving more than 30,000 patients with obesity, published in JAMA, had similar findings.

Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic found that both obesity-related cancer and cancer-related mortality were significantly reduced among patients who had bariatric surgery compared to those who did not.