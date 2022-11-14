Share on Pinterest Experts say access needs to be expanded to weight-loss surgery for children. SDI Productions/Getty Images

Pediatricians say weight-loss surgery can be beneficial to children with obesity.

However, they say the procedure is underutilized, especially among certain demographic groups.

Experts say access to these surgeries needs to be expanded and insurance coverage also needs to be improved.

As childhood obesity rates continue to increase, so do surgical weight-loss procedures to help treat the condition.

However, those surgeries are not keeping pace with rising obesity rates, nor are they evenly distributed demographically among children who qualify for the procedure, a new study in the journal Pediatrics reports.

Between 2010 and 2017, pediatric metabolic and bariatric surgeries (MBS) for children and teens ages 19 and under with obesity increased from 2.2 to 4.6 per 100,000 patients with the condition, researchers stated. That includes procedures such as laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy as well as gastric bypass surgery.

At the same time, researchers said that children who received the surgery were mostly white and female, even though pediatric obesity rates are highest among minority groups.

“Pediatric MBS is underutilized nationally with disproportionately lower rates among minority groups,” the study authors concluded.

“There are many barriers to weight-loss surgery not just for adolescents, but also for adults: insurance coverage, socio-economic barriers, and lack of information all impede access to surgery,” Dr. Mir Ali, a bariatric surgeon and medical director of MemorialCare Surgical Weight Loss Center at Orange Coast Medical Center in California, told Healthline.

“The study is not different from other studies that show that bariatric surgery is underutilized in all segments of the population. Furthermore, the study reinforced the barriers mentioned greatly contribute to much fewer people having the surgery,” he added.