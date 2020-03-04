Share on Pinterest Company officials say they needed time to raise funds to market and distribute the pill, which works by releasing particles that expand in the digestive system. Getty Images

The weight loss pill Plenity was approved last April by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but it won’t be available until this fall.

Officials at Gelesis say they needed to raise funds for marketing and manufacturing as well as set up a distribution system.

Plenity is a pill, but it’s considered a device by the FDA.

The pill works by releasing particles into the digestive system that expand after a person drinks water before a meal.

The United States is getting bigger.

Not geographically, but rather the bulk and girth of the people living in it.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that more than 40 percent of all adults in their 20s to 60s in the United States are now considered to have obesity, or a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or greater.

That’s a continued upward trend that researchers started noticing around the turn of the century, and one that doesn’t appear to be letting up anytime soon.

Being overweight or having obesity increases a person’s risk for numerous health problems, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, joint and bone issues, and even some types of cancer.

While there’s no one single factor — unhealthy diet and sedentary lifestyles are among them — that accounts for the rise in obesity, many Americans are looking to slim down.

One of the latest weight loss aids includes Plenity, which the FDA approved last April.

“This FDA clearance is a major milestone for the Gelesis team and our technology, and we are thrilled to be able to bring this new prescription product to the millions of people looking for a safe, validated and convenient treatment option to manage their weight without surgery or stimulants,” Yishai Zohar, founder and chief executive officer of Boston-based Gelesis, said in a statement last year.

Yet despite the potential of millions of new customers for the company, Plenity still isn’t widely available.