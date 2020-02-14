Share on Pinterest FDA officials said clinical trials indicate there’s an elevated risk of certain types of cancer in people taking Belviq. Getty Images

The company that manufactures the weight loss medication Belviq has agreed to voluntarily withdraw the drug.

The move came after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials announced that clinical trials have indicated the drug could raise the risk of certain cancers.

Officials at Eisai Inc. disputed the FDA’s findings but said they would comply with the agency’s request.

A weight loss expert told Healthline that there are only four branded drugs approved for long-term treatment of obesity, so the withdrawal could have an impact on people who use Belviq.

People using the medications were found to have higher rates of pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancer, among other types of cancer, the FDA reported.

“We’re taking steps to notify the public about a particular weight loss medication and have requested that the company voluntarily withdraw the product from the market because our review of the full clinical trial results shows that the potential risk of cancer associated with the drug outweighs the benefit of treatment,” said Dr. Janet Woodcock , director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

The FDA urged people using lorcaserin, marketed as Belviq and Belviq XR by the Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai Inc., to immediately stop using the drugs.

“Healthcare professionals should stop prescribing and dispensing Belviq and Belviq XR,” the FDA added.

The FDA advised people to consult with their healthcare professionals and seek other weight loss treatment options.

However, the agency didn’t call for special cancer screenings of people who’ve used the drugs.

“Standard screening recommendations for cancer should be implemented for any patient, regardless of prior Belviq treatment,” said Woodcock.