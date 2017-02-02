Experts say video monitors are fine, but they caution parents about clipping a wearable device on a baby to constantly updates their vital signs. Share on Pinterest We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. When Mary O’Connell Ripley and her husband, John, brought home their newborn daughter slightly more than a year ago, the couple was undoubtedly nervous. Like many first-time parents, their anxieties were relieved a bit when they decided to invest in a baby video monitor so they could easily check on their infant while she slept. “It definitely brought me piece of mind,” O’Connell Ripley told Healthline. “We could just look at the monitor and see how she was doing.” Peace of mind isn’t an unreasonable aspiration for any parent with regard to their child’s safety. Baby monitors are often considered the first line of defense in that quest. As O’Connell Ripley mentioned, they allow parents to easily keep tabs on their child — when they sleep, when they wake up, and when they cry. But a recent review , published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), cautioned parents about turning to a specific type of monitoring device as the be-all and end-all of keeping track of your child. Read more: Parental concerns over baby monitor hacking »

Concerns over constant monitoring These so-called smart devices, or wearable devices, are designed to monitor your baby’s movements at night, analyze your baby’s sleep, and keep you constantly updated on your baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels. These devices are usually linked to apps on smart phones that send alarms to parents when a condition, such as the position, breathing, or temperature of the baby, changes. The JAMA authors say many parents appear to be using these devices as a means to prevent sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). But in the end they are only subjecting themselves and their babies to unwarranted health scares. “Despite the lack of publicly available evidence, supporting the safety, accuracy, and effectiveness, or the role of the monitors in the care of well infants, sales of the products are brisk and the market is expanding,” JAMA stated. Dr. Jesspreet Gowan of the Stanford Children’s Health Pediatric Associates, told Healthline that she agrees with the concerns of the JAMA review. She said that wearable devices for infants may sound like a great idea, in theory. But unless your child has a serious medical condition that warrants constant monitoring, parents are only setting themselves up for more stress. “You have alarms going off and parents rushing to the ER,” she said. Any parent who enters an emergency room and reports that their baby isn’t breathing properly will have to watch their child undergo a number of tests that can range from chest X-rays to a hospital stay, Gowan added. She said the fear of SIDS is real, so she understands why parents would turn to a wearable device to help alleviate that worry. But they need to understand that healthy babies, just like adults, don’t always sleep soundly. “What these monitors are really looking at is sleep apnea,” she said. But apnea is not correlated with an increased risk of SIDS, Gowan added. “These monitors have not been shown to decrease risk of SIDS,” she said. Read more: Are ‘baby friendly’ hospitals actually good for infants? »

The evolution of baby monitors First generation baby monitors took hold in the 1980s and looked like walkie-talkies. They broadcasted through short wave radio. By the early 2000s, video monitors came into favor, giving parents a bird’s-eye view of their child. Today, parents and caregivers can choose from a veritable smorgasbord of baby monitoring devices. Amazon.com boasts dozens of devices. A quick search for “baby monitoring devices” on Google produces a seemingly endless list of page results. There are only a handful of the more sophisticated smart devices on the market. The Owlet gives parents real-time feedback on heart rates and oxygen levels. It looks like a little sock that parents slip on their baby’s foot. The website promotes the idea of “peace of mind” for parents, but it also lists a disclaimer that “this device is not intended to cure, treat, or prevent any disease or health condition, including, but not limited to, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).” The Mimo Smart Baby Breathing and Activity Monitor is best described as onesies with the device attached near the belly. It monitors “real-time breathing” and alerts parent of any changes in breathing and activity, such as body position and temperature through a connected app. MonBaby calls itself a breathing and rollover monitor. It snaps onto your baby’s clothes, similar to antitheft devices used on clothes in department stories. Parents can set up their desired alerts on the accompanying app. Read more: A parent’s emotional agony when an infant undergoes heart surgery »