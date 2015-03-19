Here’s why you should care about the new hepatitis E vaccine, as well as remedies for diarrhea and tuberculosis.

Chinese researchers recently showed that a vaccine against hepatitis E is effective for up to four and a half years.

So why haven’t you heard about it? The hepatitis E virus infects 20 million people a year globally, killing 56,600, according to the World Health Organization.

Yet, much like Ebola before the recent well-publicized outbreak in Africa, hepatitis E has been out of sight, out of mind in North America, for the most part.

But in today’s world of multiple military missions and jet-setting travelers, any disease can reach U.S. shores. Global efforts to eradicate diseases you may never have heard of, or that you think only spread in developing nations, do have an impact in developed countries.

Having an effective vaccine against hepatitis E is good news not only for South Asia, where it causes the most deaths, but in the United States too, even though there’s more concern here about hepatitis C.

Dr. Amesh Adalja told Healthline the United States does see a small number of hepatitis E cases.

“Can this disease come to the U.S.? The military is stationed all over,” said Adalja, an infectious disease specialist in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “Having this vaccination is important, not only for the military, but for those who travel. And there are a handful of cases in people who haven’t traveled anywhere.”

Researchers at Xiamen University conducted a trial of the vaccine among more than 56,000 healthy adults between the ages of 16 and 65. During the 4.5-year study, 60 people contracted hepatitis E. Seven of them had been vaccinated; 53 had not. The study, published this month in the New England Journal of Medicine, concluded the vaccine is 86 percent effective.

Hepatitis E, a disease that damages the liver, is most common in areas where access to clean water is limited, such as war zones. Syrian refugees, for example, are pouring into crowded refugee camps where they are at risk. The disease can be especially harmful for pregnant women, whose babies also are at risk of contracting the disease.

“Because of the burden it has in Asia, that has driven the vaccine development,” said Adalja.

Read More: Faster, Easier Cures for Hepatitis C »