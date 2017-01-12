New technology worn on the body can help medical professionals determine if someone is becoming ill or if a disease is developing. Share on Pinterest Soon your doctor may be able to tell what’s wrong with you before you make an appointment. Wearable biosensors could make this possible. Biosensors monitor vital signs that reveal much about what is going on inside the body. Serious problems that are detectable include the onset of infection, inflammation, and insulin resistance. A team of researchers from Stanford University revealed these discoveries in a study published today in PLOS Biology. Michael Snyder, Ph.D., professor and chair of genetics at Stanford, is the senior author of the study, along with lead postdoctoral co-authors Xiao Li, Ph.D., and Jessilyn Dunn, Ph.D., and software engineer Denis Salins. Snyder and his colleagues began their ongoing study in 2014 with 60 subjects ranging in ages from 28 to 72, divided equally by gender. Snyder is one of his own study participants and wears seven sensors. “We wear various types of smart watch monitors 24 hours a day,” Snyder told Healthline. “Some people have been wearing these devices for up to two-and-a-half years now.” Read more: Can technology help you sleep better? »

Being smart about health The first smart watches became available in 2013, and the study began to use Basis watches when they debuted in 2014. Today, Snyder’s subjects use the Moves app and smart watches that collect data on an iPhone, and then send anonymized information directly to a database. “There are a large number and wide variety of these devices for different uses,” Snyder said. “The smart watch measures heart rate, activity — steps or running — and skin temperature. Some, like the Moves app, are right on your cell phone. The Basis device is a smart watch you wear on your wrist. You place the SpO2 blood oxygen monitor on your finger. You place the Dexcom on your skin and it measures glucose levels. I even use a radiation monitor that measures radiation sensitivity.” In related work at Stanford, Snyder said that Ronald Davis and Lars Steinmetz, professors of genetics, are building a device that measures sweat. Snyder and his team collected nearly 2 billion measurements from participants. The information included continuous feeds of data from each person’s wearable biosensors, as well as periodic data from laboratory tests of their blood chemistry, gene expression, and other measures. Study subjects wore from one to seven commercially available activity monitors and other devices that collected more than 250,000 measurements a day. The data included weight, heart rate, blood oxygen, and skin temperature. The monitors also recorded activities such as sleep, steps, walking, biking, and running. Other data included calories burned, acceleration, and even exposure to gamma rays and X-rays. Snyder said that an important aspect of their approach was to establish a range of normal, or baseline, values for each person studied. “We want to study people at an individual level,” he said. Read more: Technology using gene editing to fight cancer »

Time for the future Biosensors have a bright future. “Wearable devices and sensors are certainly reaching the attention of the lay public, whether it’s watches from Apple or Fitbit, or sleep trackers and sensors that monitor breathing and heart rate,” Dr. Atul Butte, told Healthline. Butte is director of the Institute for Computational Health Sciences, and a distinguished professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). “I think some individuals that try to get healthy and stay healthy use these devices to help reach their goals.” Butte credits his own 50-pound weight loss to gadgets from Fitbit. “In medical science, it means that we might be able to study patients better within their own home environment,” he said. “Perhaps a clinical trial of the future, testing the effect of a potential new drug, might draw upon data that patients provide themselves, like effects on mood or sleep or diet, through their devices.” Read more: Consumers like wearable technology but worry about data security »

Detecting illness A personal medical experience showed Snyder the value of his research. “Last year I helped my brother put up fences in a Lyme-infected area of Massachusetts,” he said. “Two weeks later when flying to Norway, I noticed my blood oxygen levels were much lower than normal, and they did not return to normal upon landing. “These were both detected using [the seven] portable devices. I knew this was not quite right and suspected I might be getting ill. Over the next several days, I developed a low-grade fever and then visited a physician in Norway who gave me doxycycline, which cleared the infection. Lyme disease was subsequently confirmed.” Snyder was impressed that the wearable biosensors pointed to an infection before he even knew he was sick. “Wearables helped make the initial diagnosis,” he said. Later analysis confirmed his suspicion that the deviations from his normal heart rate and oxygen levels on the flight to Norway had indeed been abnormal. Snyder’s team wrote a software program for data from a smart watch called Change of Heart to detect deviations from participants’ baseline measurements and to sense when people were becoming sick. The devices were able to detect common colds as well as help identify Snyder’s development of Lyme disease. The most crucial value of biosensors may be their early warning potential. The Stanford scientists say their study points to the important possibility of identifying inflammatory disease in people who may not even know they are getting sick. Data from several subjects showed that higher-than-normal levels for heart rate and skin temperature correlated with increased levels of C-reactive protein in blood tests. C-reactive protein, an immune system marker for inflammation, often indicates infection, autoimmune diseases, developing cardiovascular disease, or even cancer. Snyder’s own biosensors revealed three different bouts of illness and inflammation, in addition to the Lyme disease infection. His devices also showed that he was unaware of another infection until he saw his sensor data, which revealed an increased level of C-reactive protein. Read more: New technology allows scientists to target HIV, cancer cells »