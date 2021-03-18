Share on Pinterest ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

COVID-19 scammers are using different methods to get into your wallet and personal information.

You can protect yourself from COVID-19 vaccine appointment scams by knowing the facts, being aware of these scams, and exercising caution when sharing personal information.

Only get information about the vaccine from your state’s health department, local public health authorities, or doctor’s office.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date.

More than a year since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic, the news that your COVID-19 vaccine is around the corner has made many people impatient.

Perhaps you’ve heard about a nearby supersite, pharmacy, or community health center that’s ready to begin administering the vaccine to eligible people.

But excitement mixed with uncertainty can leave you vulnerable to COVID-19 vaccination appointment schemes.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General says COVID-19 scammers are using telemarketing calls, text messages, social media platforms, and door-to-door visits to get into your wallet and personal information.

Information collected can be used to fraudulently bill federal healthcare programs and commit medical identity theft, says the HHS.

Healthline spoke with Amy Nofziger, director of victim support for the AARP Fraud Watch Network, on how to avoid COVID-19 vaccine appointment scams.