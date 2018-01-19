The state aims to save lives by teaching all healthcare professionals how to help people in a mental health crisis.

We often think of therapists as the main source of support for someone who’s thinking of ending their life. But they’re not the only ones who can help.

Over half of people see a primary care provider in the month before trying to take their own lives.

While most suicide intervention efforts have been focused on mental health and emergency room (ER) settings, professionals throughout all medical fields play a critical role in suicide prevention.

Now, the University of Washington organization Forefront Suicide Prevention aims to give them the tools they need to help patients in crisis with its training program All Patients Safe.

The All Patients Safe program teaches every type of healthcare worker — including physicians, nurses, surgeons, dentists, and naturopaths — how to recognize signs of suicide, empathize with someone in crisis, and advise patients on keeping their homes safe through proper storage of guns and prescription drugs.

In an effort to reduce the stigma associated with the mental health disorder, the program also teaches them the proper language to use when talking about suicide.

During the training, healthcare professionals also learn about groups who are more vulnerable to suicide, including veterans, youth, and pregnant and postpartum women.

The program also helps healthcare workers develop strategies to integrate suicide prevention protocols into their practices.

The interactive online course takes six hours to complete and includes videos, knowledge quizzes, and graphics.

“Primary care is the frontline of suicide prevention in this country,” said Jennifer Stuber, faculty and policy director at Forefront Suicide Prevention and associate professor at the University of Washington School of Social Work. “We’ve been working to help improve the competency of our entire healthcare workforce to identify risks for suicide.”