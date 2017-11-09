The app told users how many calories they could burn by walking instead of driving. However, the app was taken down after some users complained.

Do you want to know how many calories you would burn by walking instead of driving to your next destination?

Not everyone does.

Following backlash on social media, Google removed a new calorie-counting feature from its iOS Google Maps app last month.

When iPhone users entered a destination into the Google Maps app on their devices, it displayed the number of calories that a hypothetical user would burn if they walked instead of drove.

The app represented calories as mini cupcakes in messages embedded in its walking directions.

“This walk burns around 313 calories — that’s almost 3 mini cupcakes,” stated one such message, according to CNN.

Some users welcomed the calorie-counting feature, suggesting it might help motivate people to exercise more.

Others, however, expressed concern over the fact that it could not be turned off or customized.

The display of calories and the suggestion that food should be earned or compensated for with exercise could potentially trigger eating disorder behaviors, critics warned.

“It sets cupcakes up to be feared and avoided, which then increases the likelihood of guilt and binge eating when one breaks a food rule and enjoys a yummy cupcake,” Lauren Muhlheim, PsyD, FAED, CEDS-S, a clinical psychologist and eating disorder specialist, told Healthline.

“This linking [of food with exercise] also potentially increases the use of exercise to compensate for eating and can drive eating disordered behavior among patients. Obsessive exercise is a common symptom with serious repercussions,” she added.