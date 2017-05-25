Consumers are being cautioned about eating sushi and other raw seafood because of a new parasite that can infect the stomach causing serious flu-like symptoms.

You may want to think twice before eating sushi and other raw seafood.

Doctors are warning that with the rise in popularity of sushi in the Western world, there has been a rise in a parasitic infection known as anisakiasis.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , anisakiasis can occur when fish or squid containing the infected larvae is eaten raw.

The worms in the infected food can then invade the stomach wall or intestine.

Symptoms of the disease include abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal distention, blood and mucus in the stool, and a mild fever.

In a report recently published in BMJ Case Reports, Dr. Joana Carmo and colleagues described the case of a previously healthy 32-year-old man who started to experience stomach pain, low grade fever, and vomiting.

“After a careful interview, he revealed that he recently ate sushi. An upper gastrointestinal endoscopy was performed, and showed on the gastric body, a filiform parasite,” they wrote.

The larva was removed and the patient’s health improved immediately.

Most cases of anisakiasis occur in Japan, where sushi is commonly eaten, but cases of the parasite have been increasingly reported in Western countries.

