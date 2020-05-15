This same study, however, seems to indicate that public health measures like school closures and limitations on gathering sizes are helping.

A new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests that the arrival of warm weather probably won’t stop the spread of COVID-19 as had been previously hoped.

According to study author Dr. Peter Jüni, Institute for Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, University of Toronto and St. Michael’s Hospital, the goal of the study was to investigate whether the spread of COVID-19 would be slowed down as we progress into the warmer, more humid months of the year.

Jüni said it is well known that the flu behaves in this way, and it was thought that perhaps COVID-19 would as well.

The study included 144 geopolitical areas, including states and provinces in Australia, Canada, and the United States, as well as various other countries.

Altogether, 375,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were included in the study.

China, Iran, Italy, and South Korea were not included, however.

China was excluded because the virus was waning at the time of the study.

Iran and Italy were excluded because the disease was in full outbreak at the time.

In order to estimate the growth of the disease, the researchers compared the number of cases on March 20 with the number of cases on March 27.

They then looked at how latitude, temperature, and humidity affected epidemic growth.

In addition, they examined how public health measures during the exposure period of March 7 to 13 — like social distancing, restriction of large gatherings, and school closures — influenced epidemic growth.

When the researchers analyzed the data, they found little or no association between epidemic growth and latitude and temperature.

Humidity was only weakly associated with reduced transmission of the disease.

However, a strong link existed between reduced disease transmission and various physical or social distancing measures, like school closures and limiting of large gatherings.

Also, implementing more of these measures was strongly linked with reduced spread of the disease.