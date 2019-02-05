New guidelines are recommending newer drugs due to concerns over potential severe bleeding from warfarin use.

Share on Pinterest Warfarin has been the chief medication used as treatment for AFib for the past 60 years. Getty Images

After a long run at the top, warfarin may be on the way out.

The drug, which was originally developed as a rat poison, has been the treatment of choice for six decades for many of the 3 million to 6 million people who have some form of atrial fibrillation, the most common type of heart arrhythmia.

Now, the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association have released new guidelines recommending that the anticlotting drug, commonly known by the brand name Coumadin, no longer be used for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AFib) except for a specific group of patients.

One of the prime reasons is the risk of severe bleeding. The product now carries a “black box warning” label under orders from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Instead, the guidelines encourage doctors and patients to use drugs called “novel oral anticoagulants,” or NOACs, that have been developed and approved during the past decade by FDA regulators.

NOACs are better at preventing stroke and have fewer side effects. These drugs aren’t free of side effects, but compared to warfarin, they are easier to manage, according to the guidelines.

Some are advised against the use of novel oral anticoagulants such as dabigatran (Pradaxa), rivaroxaban (Xarelto), apixaban (Eliquis), and edoxaban (Savaysa).

These patients include those with mechanical heart valves and moderate to severe mitral stenosis. They are being encouraged to stick with warfarin.

Most everyone else with AFib is being told to take NOACS medications.

“Compared to Coumadin, [NOACS are] as good or even better at reducing blood clots,” Dr. Andrew Freeman, a cardiologist at National Jewish Health in Colorado, told Healthline. “With the new drugs there is less bleeding.”

He added, “For the past several years, we’ve been switching patients as appropriate.”

Freeman said warfarin was originally welcomed with open arms by physicians glad to find a way to reduce stroke risk.

That has changed in recent years.

“In 2014, we recommended the use of warfarin and NOACs, but we didn’t prioritize one over the other,” Dr. Craig January, a cardiologist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and lead writer of the new guidelines, told Healthline.

“We are now saying that in some patients, NOACs are better than warfarin.”

Although many of the latest recommendations for AFib remain the same as the guidelines issued in 2014, other key changes in the 2019 update include starting anticoagulants at earlier stages of AFib and focusing on lifestyle changes such as weight reduction.