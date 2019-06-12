New research claims drinking a glass of unsalted tomato juice daily is a simple way to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Better heart health could be as simple as enjoying a glass of unsalted tomato juice every day.

In a new report in Food Science & Nutrition, Japanese researchers reveal that a year-long study showed some participants who drank an average of about one cup of unsalted tomato juice each day lowered their blood pressure over the course of the 12 months.

This select group of participants also reduced their LDL (bad) cholesterol — the kind that’s commonly associated with heart disease and plaque formation in arteries.

Both of these possible healthy results could reduce a person’s risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD), the leading cause of death in Americans.

Each year, more than 610,000 people die as a result of heart disease. CVD accounts for 1 in every 4 deaths. That’s why researchers are always looking for alternative therapies that might help patients, including easy nutrition choices like tomato juice.

The researchers, who were from Tokyo Medical and Dental University and Tucson Plant Breeding Institute, recruited 184 males and 297 females to take part in the study.

The participants were allowed to drink as much unsalted tomato juice as they wanted over the course of the year. They were only asked to record how much they drank and then return those logs to the researchers every three months.

At the end of the study, the researchers revealed that 94 of the participants, people who had untreated prehypertension or hypertension at the beginning of the study, saw a decline in their blood pressure numbers.

The average systolic blood pressure (the top number) went from 141.2 to 137.0 mmHg, and the average diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number) decreased from 83.3 to 80.9 mmHg.

This might not seem like a lot, but it’s enough to move hypertension stages, according to the American Heart Association.

The average first numbers would put a person on the edge of stage 2 hypertension. With these subtle shifts downward, a person moves to stage 1.

This same smaller group of study participants also showed a drop in their total cholesterol numbers, going from 155.0 at the start of the study to 149.9 mg/dL at the end.