Nicorette may be losing business due to rising e-cig use. Getty Images If you're confused about whether e-cigarettes will actually help you quit smoking, there's a good reason for that. As a novel technology, the scientific evidence for e-cigarettes as an aid to quit smoking is mixed. Some studies have reported that e-cigarettes are effective at helping to quit, while others disagree. "Most studies show that these products have not demonstrated effectiveness in quitting. Many individuals who use e-cigarettes also continue to smoke. In fact, use of the e-cigarettes can interfere with individual's commitment to stopping their tobacco use," said Patricia Folan, RN, DNP, director for the Center for Tobacco Control at Northwell Health in Great Neck, New York. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) hasn't approved any e-cigarette or vaping device as a "smoking cessation" device, which requires special approval and review by the FDA to ensure that the product is both safe and effective. Nonetheless, during his tenure, former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb expressed on numerous occasions his belief that e-cigarettes have the potential to help adult smokers quit . But that message has largely been overshadowed by a truly disturbing surge in tobacco use among youth, driven by e-cigarettes. Gottlieb has bluntly called e-cigarette use among American youth an epidemic.

E-cigs marketed as a way to help you quit E-cigarette companies have also been accused by public health organizations, including the American Lung Association (ALA), of falsely marketing their products as smoking cessation devices, despite the fact that the FDA hasn’t approved them as such. This month, the ALA and other signatories, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and American Heart Association, issued a letter to acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Norman E. Sharpless, urging him to investigate e-cigarette company Juul for falsely marketing their products as a means of helping users quit smoking. The letter argues that Juul’s “Make the Switch” campaign, which encourages smokers to switch from traditional cigarettes to e-cigarettes, “communicates the message that by switching to JUUL, the smoker can achieve what he/she had previously been unable to achieve: quitting smoking. It is, unmistakably, a smoking cessation claim.” FDA-approved cessation devices exist, but they don’t appear to have the appeal or novelty of e-cigarettes. Nicotine patches, lozenges, and gums are FDA approved and available over the counter in most drugstores. Nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) is a recognized and effective means of smoking cessation by public health organizations, including the American Cancer Society and ALA. Studies have shown that NRT can double the chances of quitting smoking. But the NRT marketplace has remained static over the years, with little innovation.