In fact, infection-causing bacteria from human and animal feces can be found on most public touch screens, suggests a new study conducted at London Metropolitan University in the U.K.

And while these screens seem to have improved the way we travel, they’ve also become a hotspot for harmful germs and bacteria. They may very well be the reason you tend to get so sick after traveling.

From checking into your flight at the airport to ordering a sandwich to go or selecting a movie to watch on the plane, touch-screen technology has become an integral part of traveling.

If you’re planning to travel for the holidays this year, it’s inevitable that at some point you will come in contact with a touch screen.

A new study looked at the bacteria that lives on public touch screens.

Much of these bacteria found in public areas originate from people’s intestines, gut, nose, mouth, throat, and feces.

On average, there are about 253,857 colony-forming units per square inch on airport check-in screens, according to research from Insurance Quotes.

Other studies have found potentially dangerous bacteria on touch screens in hospitals and in grocery stores.

Enterococcus faecalis (E. faecalis) — bacteria that come from the flora in our gastrointestinal tracts — are commonly found on our screens and are most known to be spread in hospitals. An E. faecalis infection may cause fever, fatigue, headache, chills, vomiting, and diarrhea. And in more severe cases, can lead to meningitis or urinary tract infections.

“Enterococcus faecalis is a normal ‘resident’ of the gut. So, if they’re present on a touch screen, it’s likely due to someone not washing their hands after going to the bathroom. Introduction of these type of bacteria into an open wound can cause septicemia — bacteria in the blood,” Sarah Fankhauser, PhD, an assistant professor of biology at Oxford College of Emory University, said.

Another bacterium frequently found on public touch screens is staphylococcus — sometimes called “staph.” According to Fankhauser, staph is found on the skin and noses of 25 percent of the population and typically does not cause disease in the person who carries it.

However, if it gets into an open wound or is ingested, staph can cause blood poisoning, pneumonia, toxic shock syndrome, skin infections, and food poisoning.

Researchers were also shocked to discover that listeria, a dangerous foodborne, disease-causing bacterium, was present on public touch screens as well.

“It is surprising, and disturbing, that this bacteria in particular was found on a restaurant touch screen. This bacteria originates from the soil and is the source of a few foodborne outbreaks each year,” Fankhauser explained.

If left untreated, it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The vast majority of the bacteria found on public touch screens are very contagious. And while anyone can develop an infection, those with weakened immune systems are most at risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

One of the biggest concerns health experts have is that many of these pathogens are becoming more resistant to common antibiotics. As a result, these infections have become increasingly difficult to treat.