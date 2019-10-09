Share on Pinterest The “featured providers” ranking is one of five new pilot programs Walmart is now offering its workforce. Getty Images

Walmart has announced five pilot healthcare programs for its 1.5 million employees.

One of them is a service that rates the performance of physicians and then guides employees toward those doctors.

Experts say this is one of a number of programs corporations use in an effort to reduce healthcare costs.

Walmart, the largest employer in the United States, has announced a series of new pilot health initiatives for its employees to expand benefits while curbing healthcare costs.

Five pilot programs will be rolled out to Walmart employees in select states next year.

Most significant among these is “Featured Providers,” a partnership with Embold Health that analyzes physician performance to rate and rank doctors based on clinical guidelines and other measures.

The program will “curate a group of local physicians in eight specialties based on independent-medical expert analysis of a large, comprehensive healthcare data set to identify the factors that lead to high-quality care,” according to a Walmart press release.

In other words, Walmart wants to guide its employees to the top-ranked doctors in its analysis in an effort to curb costs.

The initial areas of focus for this pilot program are primary care, cardiology, gastroenterology, endocrinology, obstetrics, oncology, orthopedics, and pulmonology.

Another pilot program Walmart is introducing is expanded access to telemedicine, including a “personal online doctor” to help manage chronic health conditions, provide nutritional counseling, and coordinate referrals for $4 per visit and a 1-week wait time.

The other pilots include Personal Healthcare Assistant for coordinating care and answering billing questions, access to a National Quality Provider Resource to find quality in-network physicians, and nationwide membership to fitness clubs.

“Some of the tactics they are utilizing can lead to a significant impact on both corporate health spend and overall employee well-being,” Joe Marullo, vice president of analytics and operations at health technology company Zillion, told Healthline.

“By helping their employees find physicians who deliver appropriate, efficient, and cost-conscious care and allowing inexpensive access to fitness facilities, Walmart is significantly increasing the chances that employees cut unnecessary hospital visits and care,” he said.