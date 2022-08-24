Share on Pinterest Experts say older adults can exercise safely by walking with another person. Kei Uesugi/Getty Images

Researchers report that people over age 85 can prolong their lives by walking as little as 10 minutes per day.

Experts say older adults can exercise safely by walking with another person or exercising in a public place such as a mall.

They add that older adults can also get their daily exercise by parking their car far away from a store or using the stairs whenever possible.

They also say some exercises can be done inside the home.

People in their 80s can prolong their lives by walking for as little as 10 minutes a day, according to new research released today.

“Our study indicates that walking even just one hour every week is advantageous to those aged 85 years and older compared to being completely inactive. The take-home message is to keep walking throughout life,” the researchers wrote.

The new study was presented at the European Society of Cardiology’s annual meeting this week. The findings haven’t been peer-reviewed or published yet.

In their study, the researchers examined the association between walking and the risks of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality in adults 85 and older. They reported that walking for as little as 10 minutes a day can increase longevity.

The researchers looked at data for 7,047 adults over 85, with an average age of 87, from the Korean National Health Screening Programme from 2009 through 2014. The participants completed a questionnaire on leisure time activities, including the length of time spent each week:

Walking at a slow pace

Engaging in moderate-intensity activities, such as cycling or brisk walking

Engaging in vigorous exercises, such as running

Of the participants:

4,051 did not spend any time walking

597 walked for less than one hour

849 walked for one to two hours

610 walked for two to three hours

940 walked more than three hours

In all, 1,037 people reported completing moderate activity throughout the week while 773 reported vigorous exercise and 538 individuals met the recommended times for moderate to vigorous physical activity.

Compared to inactive individuals, those who walked at least one hour per week had about a 40 percent lower risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and two days of muscle-strengthening training. As we age, meeting the daily or weekly activity recommendations can become more challenging.

“In general, there is a standard exercise recommendation for everyone over age 60,” Dr. Deena Goldwater, the vice president of care delivery for Los Angeles-based Welcome Health Inc., told Healthline.

These recommendations include:

150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week (i.e., cardio), which breaks down to 30 minutes of exercise 5 days per week. Moderate intensity exercise includes brisk walking, dancing, light jogging, biking about 10 miles per hour on level ground, and swimming. In addition, 60 minutes per week (30 minutes of exercise 2 days per week) on activities to strengthen muscles (i.e., strength training), including resistance training using light weights or bodyweight exercises such as chair squats, wall push-ups, hip bridges, and lunges. It is also recommended that people over age 65 do exercises to improve balance such as single limb stance, walking heel to toe, and side-leg raises.

“For people interested in either starting or increasing the amount that they exercise, it is important to remember not to try to increase the amount of exercise all at once,” said Goldwater. “It should be a slow and steady process.

Goldwater provides this training regiment as an example: