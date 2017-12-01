Volunteers that cuddle opioid-dependent babies help them recover faster and with less medication withdrawal.

Cuddling newborns is making headway in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) across the country as a crucial part of the treatment plan for babies born addicted to opioids.

A baby is born addicted to opioids every 25 minutes, adding up to more than 21,000 babies each year, a study published in the Journal of Perinatology found.

Inevitably, each baby must endure severe symptoms of withdrawal. This is known as neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS).

Symptoms begin anywhere from 24 to 72 hours after birth. The most common symptoms include visible tremors, piercing screams, vomiting, difficulty breathing and sleeping, fever, sweating, and the inability to eat.

“Maybe six months ago, I was with an infant whose mother was on methamphetamine for the entire pregnancy,” David Deutchman, NICU volunteer at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, told Healthline. “The baby was miserable, and there’s only so much methadone that you can give them to ease their symptoms.”

The primary treatment protocol for babies with NAS is to substitute another opioid such as methadone or morphine, and very gradually reduce the dosage to ease the intensity of the withdrawal process over the course of days or weeks.

Deutchman, known to many in Atlanta as the “ICU Grandpa,” said he held a baby girl for nearly 40 minutes before she was able to calm down and stop screaming.

“The nurses said she had been up screaming for the entire first 24 hours at the NICU. Usually when I hold a crying baby in the NICU, I can calm them down within 30 seconds, or maybe a few minutes,” explained Deutchman.

The former marketing executive, now 83 years old and a grandfather of two, has been volunteering two days a week in the NICU for 12 years and counting.

“I was only able to calm this baby girl by whispering to her very quietly, stroking the side of her head, and holding her snuggly in my arms,” he said.

When she did fall asleep, Deutchman said she slept for two hours in his arms.

“She wasn’t going to wear me out,” Deutchman said of her screaming. “It doesn’t matter that I just met her, I was going to hold her until she was comfortable and able to sleep.”