Vaporized vitamins probably aren’t improving your health. Share on Pinterest Companies claim you can now inhale your vitamins for health. Getty Images Several companies are selling vaporizers that let you inhale vitamins, essential oils, and herbal supplements. But is this trend safe… or even needed? First, vaping was a way to kick the cigarette habit. Then it was just plain cool. Now it’s a “healthy” activity, say companies that are pushing people to vape vitamins, herbal supplements, and essential oils. At least three companies have embraced this new vape trend. One markets its vitamin B-12 vaporizer as containing “10 times the amount found in a typical B-12 shot,” alongside pictures of fresh fruits and berries (none of which contain vitamin B-12, by the way). Another sells vape juice that contains vitamins, essential oils, and organic flavor waters, with the motto “if you wouldn’t eat it, you shouldn’t inhale it.” But just because you eat something, does that mean it’s safe to inhale a vapor made from it? (Imagine relaxing at home with a savory organic, free-range chicken vape.) Or is it even an effective way to boost your health? There’s very little research to answer either of these questions, but here’s what we do know about vaping vitamins.

Is vaping vitamins safe? According to a report released earlier this year by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, studies show that e-cigarette vapor contains fewer kinds and lower levels of toxic chemicals than cigarette smoke. However, combustible cigarette smoke is made up of thousands of chemicals, with at least 70 known to cause cancer. So being “less harmful” is an easy bar to reach. One good thing about the herbal and vitamin vape liquids is that they are free of nicotine, which is highly addictive. Still, one study found that even non-nicotine e-cigarettes may be a gateway to cigarette smoking among teens. Some companies selling “healthy” vape liquids also market their products as containing organic ingredients and no chemicals. But heating the vape liquid to create vapor can produce chemicals that weren’t in the original liquid. The NAS report points out that the chemicals in the vapor depend upon the flavorings and other compounds in the vape juice, as well as how the device is used. This is why scientists test the vapor — sometimes on multiple vaporizers — not just the vape liquid. Compared to combustible cigarettes, e-cigarettes have only been around for a short time, so there’s less research available on their safety. “We really don’t know what the long-term effects of vaping is going to be. It’s a relatively new trend and we haven’t seen enough data in long-term users to determine what the health effects are going to be,” said Dr. Adam Lackey, chief of thoracic surgery at Staten Island University Hospital, in Staten Island, New York. Some studies, though, have found a link between vaping and an increased risk of heart attacks and lung disease. These risks are in line with what happens from long-term exposure to small particulate air pollution, which the World Health Organization says can lead to cardiovascular and respiratory disease, and cancers. “The lungs are not designed to breathe in anything other than clean air,” said Lackey. “That can be hard to do in urban areas. But why make it even harder by intentionally inhaling vapors and fumes?”