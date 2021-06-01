Share on Pinterest Vitamin D supplements may not help reduce the risk for COVID-19. Elena Popova/Getty Images A genetic analysis suggests that vitamin D supplements may not reduce people’s risk for coronavirus infection or COVID-19.

The study focused on genetic variants that are linked to increased vitamin D levels.

In the blood, vitamin D can be found in two forms: bound to a protein or free floating. The latter is the one that matters most when talking about innate immunity. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Like other nutrients that play a role in immune function, vitamin D supplements have been offered as way to prevent or treat COVID-19. This stems in part from several observational studies showing that populations that are deficient in vitamin D also have a higher risk for severe COVID-19, in particular people with darker skin, the elderly, and those who are overweight. But a new genetic study suggests that giving people extra vitamin D may not protect against coronavirus infection or COVID-19. In the study, which was published on June 1 in the journal PLOS Medicine, researchers at McGill University in Quebec, Canada, focused on genetic variants that are linked to increased vitamin D levels. People whose DNA contains one of these variants are more likely to naturally have higher levels of vitamin D, although diet and other environmental factors can still affect those levels. The researchers analyzed genetic variant data from around 14,000 people who had COVID-19 and compared it to genetic data from over 1.2 million people who didn’t have COVID-19. This type of analysis, called a Mendelian randomization study, is like a genetic simulation of a randomized controlled trial, the “gold standard” for clinical research. Researchers found that people who have one of these variants — who are more likely to have higher vitamin D levels — didn’t have a lower risk for coronavirus infection, hospitalization, or severe illness due to COVID-19. This suggests that giving people vitamin D supplements won’t lower their risk for COVID-19, although some experts think we still need real-world clinical trials to know for certain.

Genetic analysis has some limitations Dr. Martin Kohlmeier, a professor of nutrition in the Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina, said that this study and similar ones are well-designed and “technically excellent.” But they’re limited by the genetic variants being examined. “The challenge is to find an instrument — which is what we call a group of genetic variants — that simulate what we think vitamin D supplementation would do,” Kohlmeier said. Vitamin D plays a role in the body’s innate immunity, which deals with invaders like a virus before the immune system can generate antibodies. The innate immune response happens immediately or within hours of an invader entering the body. In the blood, vitamin D can be found in two forms: bound to a protein or free floating. The latter is the one that matters most when talking about innate immunity. “If you feed somebody a vitamin D supplement, it doesn’t matter how much you change the bound amount,” said Kohlmeier, “it’s how much you change the free amount that matters for innate immunity.” The problem, he explained, is that the genetic variants used in Mendelian randomization studies of vitamin D are mainly related to the gene-binding protein for vitamin D. While people with these variants are more likely to have higher levels of vitamin D, the presence of the variant doesn’t indicate how much free vitamin D they have available to assist the innate immune response. Bonnie Patchen, a PhD student at Cornell University, is the lead author on another Mendelian randomization study looking at the link between vitamin D and COVID-19. She said that the findings of the new study are similar to what she and her colleagues found with their research, which was published May 4 in the journal BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health . But she pointed out that this type of genetic analysis does have its limitations. One is that the new paper relied on genetic data from people of European ancestry, so the results may not apply to other populations, particularly people with darker skin who are more likely to have lower vitamin D levels. Patchen said that in their research, she and her colleagues looked at how well the genetic variants predicted vitamin D levels across different populations. Their results were consistent for people of European ancestry, she said, even when taking into account other factors that can affect vitamin D levels such as body mass index (BMI) and older age. “But the associations were less consistent in African ancestry individuals,” Patchen said, “suggesting that further work might need to be done to optimize [these genetic instruments] for use with non-European ancestry populations.” Another limitation of this type of genetic analysis is that it only looks at the variation in vitamin D levels driven by genetics — it can’t take into account a person’s diet or other factors that might affect their levels. Patchen said this level of variation is “similar to a change that might be seen with taking a low-level supplement,” around 400 to 600 International Units (IU) of vitamin D. “But it doesn’t necessarily address the kind of acute changes in vitamin D levels that you might get with a high-dose treatment,” Patchen explained.