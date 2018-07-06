In a new study, researchers get down to the molecular level to determine why vitamin D appears to decrease a woman’s chance of developing breast cancer.

A new study on the association between vitamin D and the reduced risk of breast cancer suggests that higher concentrations of the micronutrients may be a factor.

Research on the role of vitamin D and its influence on breast cancer isn’t new. Data has shown that women with low levels of the vitamin are at higher risk for developing the cancer.

But there isn’t enough evidence yet to directly link high levels of vitamin D to a decreased risk for breast cancer.

This new study , conducted by researchers at the University of California San Diego in collaboration with Creighton University, Medical University of South Carolina, and Grassroots Health, may shed some new light on relationship between the two.

Dr. Scott Christensen, professor of hematology and oncology at University of California Davis and medical director at the U.C. Davis Cancer Care Network, told Healthline he was cautiously optimistic about the study.

He likened it to an “informational advancement” on the role of vitamin D in relation to the development of breast cancer.

“We’ve gone from [thinking] vitamin D may help to maybe now there are different levels that can help,” he said. “It certainly raises some very provocative questions about the role of vitamin D.”