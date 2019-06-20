Experts say vitamin D won’t improve cardiovascular health, but it can strengthen bones and improve overall health.

Share on Pinterest Experts say vitamin D is still part of a healthy diet. Getty Images

The benefits of regular vitamin D consumption has received a lot of attention in recent years.

Among the health improvements associated with this nutrient are better bone development and a stronger immune function.

But new research has concluded that a lower risk of heart disease isn’t among the vitamin’s many benefits.

The analysis of previous studies states that vitamin D doesn’t help prevent cardiovascular disease.

However, experts who spoke to Healthline emphasize the vitamin is still an essential part of a healthy diet.

Vitamin D provides a broad range of benefits including building healthy bones, regulating sugar metabolism, and maintaining a healthy brain and nervous system.

Due to many recent studies that found vitamin D supplementation doesn’t affect heart health, researchers at Michigan State University decided to combine the results of 21 randomized clinical trials with a total of 83,000 participants to find if there really isn’t any cardiovascular benefit.

This type of study is called a meta-analysis, a research method that can provide a more precise estimate of the effect of a treatment or risk factor for disease than any individual study.

“The use of vitamin D supplements has been increased substantially in the last few years in the United States and there was a belief that it could have some cardiovascular benefit. Multiple randomized trials have been published recently about vitamin D and cardiovascular disease,” Mahmoud Barbarawi, MD, a clinical instructor at Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine and lead study author, told Healthline.

“This is why we decided to conduct a meta-analysis with enough power to clarify if vitamin D does or does not have a protective effect on cardiovascular health,” he added.

Dr. Barbarawi said that while vitamin D has been found ineffective as a potential strategy to prevent cardiovascular diseases by other researchers, the results of that research had too many variables.

“This meta-analysis is very important to provide the most recent information about any cardiovascular benefit vitamin D may have,” he said.

After analyzing the data from previous studies, the research team’s results “showed no cardiovascular and mortality benefit of vitamin D that contradict the general prevalent concept from previous research,” Barbarawi said.

Sreenivas Gudimetla, MD, a cardiologist at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, agreed with the study’s conclusions.

“With the exception of bone health, there is no direct study data that definitively concludes that vitamin D has other significant health benefits,” Dr. Gudimetla told Healthline.