In a new study involving nanosensors, scientists have concluded that vitamin D not only strengthens bones, but can also improve cardiovascular health.

Vitamin D3 is synthesized naturally in the skin by converting the UVB light from sunshine. It’s also found naturally in some foods, added to other foods, and available as a supplement.

“We typically think of vitamin D as being essential to bone health,” Abigail Rabatin, PharmD, a pharmacist who specializes in cardiovascular health at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center, told Healthline. “It helps prevent your body from leeching nutrients out of the bone and causing them to get weak.”

While it’s long been known for its role in promoting healthy bones, researchers at Ohio University have found an intriguing new benefit to vitamin D — and it’s all thanks to their work with high-tech nanosensors.

The study was conducted by Dr. Tadeusz Malinski, a professor of chemistry at Ohio University, along with two graduate students, Alamzeb Khan and Hazem Dawoud. It was published in the International Journal of Nanomedicine.

The nanosensors are 1,000 times smaller in diameter than a human hair. They were used by the researchers to measure the ways that vitamin D3 affected individual endothelial cells, which serve a crucial regulatory role in cardiovascular health.

Malinski told Healthline that these sensors allowed his team to view the way vitamin D3 affects the cells in near-real time.

“Because we have these unique tools developed, the nanosensing devices allow us to see in vitro or in vivo processes which occur in the single cells,” he said. “We can see, in situ, biomolecular processes as they are occurring.”

Malinski’s team found that vitamin D3 has a restorative effect on the cardiovascular system, reducing the risk of heart attack and repairing damage done by hypertension, atherosclerosis, and diabetes.

The findings held true in both white study participants as well as African-American participants.

“There are not many, if any, known systems which can be used to restore cardiovascular endothelial cells which are already damaged, and vitamin D3 can do it,” said Malinski in a press statement.