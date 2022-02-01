Share on Pinterest Vitamin D has been shown to help regulate the body’s immune system. FreshSplash/Getty Images

Autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis occur when the immune system mistakenly attacks the body.

New research indicates that vitamin D supplements may help prevent autoimmune diseases.

Experts say the latest study provides valuable information on using vitamin D to lower the risk of autoimmune diseases.

They add that more research with more diverse populations is needed, though.

A new study published in The BMJ reports that vitamin D supplementation over a period of 5 years reduced autoimmune diseases by 22 percent.

“This study of more than 25,000 older adults in the U.S. provides evidence that daily supplementation with 2,000 IU/day vitamin D or a combination of vitamin D and omega 3 fatty acids for five years reduces autoimmune disease incidence, with more pronounced effects found after two years of supplementation,” the study authors wrote.

“The clinical importance of these findings is high because these are well tolerated, non-toxic supplements, and other effective treatments to reduce the incidence of autoimmune diseases are lacking. Additionally, we saw consistent results across autoimmune diseases and increasing effects with time,” the researchers added.

Autoimmune diseases are conditions in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the body. These diseases include rheumatoid arthritis (RA), lupus, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

More than 24 million people in the United States live with an autoimmune disease.

Another 8 million people have autoantibodies in their blood, which indicates they have a chance of developing an autoimmune disease.

The exact causes of autoimmune diseases remain unknown, but they are likely due to a combination of factors.

“We think that autoimmune diseases develop in patients who have a genetic susceptibility to autoimmunity. And then there’s things that happen in the environment that probably trigger the autoimmune disease to develop,” Dr. Elizabeth Volkmann, the director of the UCLA Scleroderma Program, told Healthline.