New research sheds light on the interaction of vitamin D levels and insulin. Share on Pinterest While experts in diabetes care validate a genuine link between diabetes and vitamin D, there is no clear consensus on the effectiveness of supplements. Getty Images A recent study published by the European Journal of Endocrinology set out to determine whether consistent vitamin D3 supplementation could improve insulin sensitivity in patients either newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes or at high risk of developing the disease. Consisting of 96 randomized patients, the double-blind, placebo-controlled trial included giving patients 5,000 international units (IUs) daily for 6 months. “In individuals at high risk of diabetes or with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes, vitamin D supplementation for 6 months significantly increased peripheral insulin sensitivity and ß-cell function, suggesting that it may slow metabolic deterioration in this population,” explained the recent report. However, past research has failed to find a benefit from vitamin D supplementation on insulin sensitivity. Prior to this most recent research, the largest study on vitamin D’s effect on insulin sensitivity and secretion included dosages of 4,000 IUs for nearly three years. The results were unimpressive with only a 2 percent difference between the group that did develop type 2 diabetes and the group that did not. Was the success of this recent study the result of looser standards, or was the dosage of 5,000 IUs per day finally high enough to have a noticeable impact? Researchers suggest past studies may have failed to prove the benefits of vitamin D supplementation due to variables including ethnicity, glucose tolerance, and vitamin D dosage and duration during the study. Experts in diabetes care validate a genuine link between diabetes and vitamin D.

Vitamin D and Diabetes: What’s the link? Low levels of vitamin D is a prevalent issue in people with and without diabetes across the globe. Research has repeatedly found a clear association between low vitamin D levels in patients with insulin resistance and a high risk of developing type 2 diabetes, as shown in this 2011 study from Canada. “This newest study appears to show that with supplementation prior to diagnosis, or soon after, the body retains the ability to respond better on the cell level to insulin, which counters the hallmark of type 2 diabetes — insulin resistance,” Jennifer Smith, CDE, RD, told Healthline. “The other thing it appears to help with is allowing the beta cells in the pancreas that make insulin to stay healthy and functional,” added Smith, who treats patients with all types of diabetes across the globe at Integrated Diabetes Services. Beta cells play a central role in insulin secretion. Gradual beta cell dysfunction is the biggest culprit of type 2 diabetes for approximately 60 percent of people diagnosed, according to a 2016 study published in Diabetes Care . The remaining 40 percent, then, is potentially able to reverse the condition through significant changes in nutrition, exercise, and body weight. “Usually as type 2 diabetes progresses, patients will need to start using insulin due to gradually significant beta cell loss. This means that the oral medications for diabetes that encourage the body to produce more insulin aren’t helpful any longer — making insulin injections unavoidable.” Despite the study’s positive findings on insulin sensitivity and production, it also reported very little difference between the placebo group and the control group concerning fasting glucose levels and HbA1c levels.

How vitamin D affects insulin secretion Vitamin D can positively impact insulin secretion in several ways, explained Smith, citing research from the National Institute of Health . Vitamin D enters the beta cell and interacts with several types of receptors, which bind together and essentially activate the insulin gene, increasing the synthesis of insulin. It’s also believed that vitamin D helps beta cells survive in a person with diabetes — whose body is otherwise trying to gradually destroy those cells — by interfering with the effects of cytokines, which are produced by the immune system. Vitamin D also plays a critical role in regulating the body’s use of calcium. And calcium actually plays a small but critical role in the secretion of insulin. If too little vitamin D impairs the body’s ability to manage calcium levels, it inevitably impairs the body’s ability to produce insulin.

How vitamin D could improve insulin sensitivity Through the same receptors associated with vitamin D’s impact on insulin secretion, vitamin D stimulates receptors that affect insulin sensitivity. Through a complicated physiological process, the interaction and binding with these receptors actually increase the number of total insulin receptors present in the body. It’s also believed that vitamin D improves insulin sensitivity by activating other receptors that help regulate the metabolism of fatty acids within muscle and body fat. Like vitamin D’s relationship with calcium and insulin secretion, calcium’s presence is essential for both muscle and fat’s response to insulin, enabling the uptake of insulin and glucose. Without calcium, this cannot happen. And without vitamin D, there is no calcium.