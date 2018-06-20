Researchers suggest the guidelines regarding minimum levels of vitamin D be changed. Sunshine is the best way to absorb this important nutrient.

As if you needed another reason to catch some rays this summer, a new study has uncovered evidence that vitamin D protects against colorectal cancer.

Several previous studies looking at the link between vitamin D levels and colorectal cancer were inconclusive.

The reasons varied from too few participants and taking the vitamin for too short a time to people not taking the supplement as instructed.

However, this new study , led by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, now adds evidence to the link between low vitamin D levels and colorectal cancer.

Researchers analyzed more than 5,700 colorectal cancer cases as well as 7,100 cases of people without the disease from the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Researchers found that the amount of vitamin D we need to prevent this type of cancer could be much higher than the current guidelines, which are only intended to prevent osteoporosis (fragile bones).

Colorectal cancer, also called colon or rectal cancer (depending on where it starts), is the third-leading cause of cancer death in men and women in the United States.

However, the country’s aging population may increase that number.

Caitlin C. Murphy, PhD, MPH, an assistant professor in the department of clinical sciences at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, agrees that “colorectal cancer risk increases with age.”

She adds that adults in their 50s experience more than double the rate of colorectal cancer compared to those in their 40s.

The American Cancer Society has lowered their colorectal cancer screening recommendation to age 45 for people of average risk.

This is partly based on new data showing rates of colorectal cancer are rising in people under age 50.

The organization estimates there’ll be 97,000 new cases of colon cancer and 43,000 new cases of rectal cancer this year.