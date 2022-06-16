Share on Pinterest Sunlight is one of the ways to increase vitamin D levels. Westend61/Getty Images

Researchers in Australia say vitamin D deficiency may increase the risk of developing dementia.

They say boosting low vitamin D levels in people may be a preventative measure against dementia.

Experts say more study is needed, but they note that vitamin D has many health benefits with few potential side effects.

Vitamin D deficiency may be associated with an increased risk of dementia.

That’s according to researchers from the University of South Australia who say they have found that a low level of vitamin D is associated with an increased risk of both dementia and stroke.

“Vitamin D is a hormone precursor that is increasingly recognized for widespread effects, including on brain health, but until now it has been very difficult to examine what would happen if we were able to prevent vitamin D deficiency,” Elina Hyppönen, a professor at the university and senior investigator of the study as well as the director of UniSA’s Australian Centre for Precision Health, said in a press release.

“Our study is the first to examine the effect of very low levels of vitamin D on the risks of dementia and stroke, using robust genetic analyses among a large population,” she added.

The researchers used data from more than 294,000 participants in the UK Biobank.

They analyzed how different levels of vitamin D impact dementia risk.

They say their findings suggest there may be an association between low vitamin D and a heightened risk of dementia.

The strongest association was seen in people who had vitamin D levels below 25 nanomoles per liter (nmol/L). In fact, dementia risk was predicted to be 54 percent higher for those with vitamin D levels of 25 nmol/L compared with participants who had normal vitamin D levels (50 nomol/L).

In some of the populations studied, researchers found that up to 17 percent of dementia cases may have been prevented if vitamin D levels were increased to a normal level (50 nmol/L).