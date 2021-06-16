Share on Pinterest Experts say vitamin D supplementation should be used only by certain groups that need it. Zeng Baoyan/EyeEm/Getty Images

Researchers say higher vitamin D levels may help improve a person’s odds of surviving breast cancer.

Experts say most people in the United States don’t have sufficient vitamin D levels because only a few foods contain the mineral naturally.

They add that vitamin D supplementation is necessary for only certain groups of people, including post-menopausal people.

Having enough vitamin D at the time of diagnosis is associated with better breast cancer outcomes.

That’s according to a new study highlighted at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2021 virtual annual meeting.

Researchers measured vitamin D levels at the time of breast cancer diagnosis and then survival outcomes 10 years later in almost 4,000 people.

The researchers said they found vitamin D supplement intake, body mass index, and race/ethnicity were the most influential factors on vitamin D levels found in the blood.

Song Yao, PhD, the study’s lead author and a molecular cancer epidemiologist at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York, said in a press release that the findings provide the strongest evidence to date for maintaining sufficient vitamin D levels in breast cancer patients.

He said this is particularly true for Black women, who have a higher mortality rate from breast cancer than white women.

The researchers’ findings are consistent with earlier analysis on a smaller population, and experts say it’s significant to see the same trends in this much larger, longer-term data set.

Yao said this suggests an ongoing benefit for people who maintain sufficient levels through and beyond breast cancer treatment.