Share on Pinterest Experts say there aren’t any at-home remedies for COVID-19 symptoms at the moment. Getty Images A new study says that taking vitamin C and/or zinc doesn’t lessen the symptoms of COVID-19.

Experts say there are no known effective therapies for at-home treatment of COVID-19 yet.

However, they hope new research can lead to some home-based remedies in the near future. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. When it comes to fighting COVID-19 at home, high doses of vitamin C and zinc don’t appear to lessen symptoms or shorten the duration of the illness. A study looking to see how those suggested remedies work was cut short after no noticeable improvements were observed in the participants. The study, led by a team from the Cleveland Clinic, asked if high-dose zinc, high-dose ascorbic acid, and/or a combination of the two reduce the duration of COVID-19 symptoms. “Treatment with zinc, ascorbic acid, or both does not affect SARS-CoV-2 symptoms,” the study found. Dr. Suma Thomas, a co-principal in the study and a specialist in cardiovascular medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, said the researchers explored the question both because of the long history of people claiming to fight colds with these supplements as well as to contribute to the process of finding at-home solutions to battling COVID-19. “I’ve been fascinated by it for years,” Thomas told Healthline. “This is a great time to study it.” Despite the results, she said, the study serves a purpose: Those who may be fighting COVID-19 at home won’t assume the supplements are a solution. “These are very commonly taken,” Thomas said. “A lot of people have been spending money on these things, and they may not do [much to help]. Everywhere, everyone has been talking about vitamin C and zinc.” Now, she said, they’ll know that it doesn’t affect the duration or severity of COVID-19. “It’s good to look at the data like this,” she said. “People can now weigh the cost and possible side effects with the results and make an informed decision.”

Are there any at-home treatments? So, what’s out there to treat the early stages of COVID-19 at home? “Honestly, there’s not a whole lot,” Dr. Peter S. Staats, founder of the Division of Pain Medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Maryland who served as division chief of that department for a decade, told Healthline. Staats said he tried the vitamin C and zinc combination when fighting a virus and found that at high doses, “they caused a lot of side effects,” including nausea, and didn’t change the outcome much. That means, he said, right now there are few, if any, known therapies for COVID-19 that are sold over the counter and that can be used at home. He expects that to change. “We are going to have rapidly evolving ‘living’ guidelines for COVID soon,” he said. “We need more for early treatment.” Dr. Brian Thomas Garibaldi, director of the Johns Hopkins Biocontainment Unit and an associate professor of medicine, said he wasn’t surprised at the study results. “There has been conflicting evidence [around the two supplements] for years,” he said. Having just stepped off the ICU floor to speak to Healthline, Garibaldi said that on the front lines, they’re hoping for “a clear way to keep people out of the hospital. I wish we had a magic bullet.” That won’t be an easy find, he said. “It’s pretty clear there is not a cure-all for these things,” he said.

Focus on other things Why are we still waiting for those breakthroughs? Both Staats and Garibaldi point out that the focus has been on other issues during most of the pandemic. “We are just coming up on our one-year anniversary of having our first patient in here,” Garibaldi said. “In some ways it feels quick and in others it feels like a lifetime ago.” The reality is, he said, in medical time, it’s been quick. Staats agrees, saying that “the vast majority [of focus] has been on not getting sick and on how to handle hospitalizations.” Now, all agree, is the time to find more solutions for both early stage COVID-19 as well as therapies for long haulers.