Veterans and civilians alike struggle with vision function and other problems after a traumatic brain injury. Veterans must often overcome excruciating emotional and physical pain when they return to civilian life. Sometimes the damage is obvious, but other times much less so, hurting the body from the inside-out.



Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is an all-too-common battlefield ailment, and one that needs to be examined thoroughly for a multitude of side effects. A study published this week in Optometry and Vision Science details the devastating effects of traumatic brain injury, in terms of visual symptoms and abnormal vision function, and urges those affected by TBI to undergo a proper examination to assess the damage.

What Is Traumatic Brain Injury? A traumatic brain injury can occur in several ways. The study authors compared Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans suffering from blast-related TBI (from mines, explosive devices, etc.) to patients with non-blast related TBI (like one would experience after being in a car crash). While the aim of the study was to diagnose the rate of vision problems in blast-related versus non blast-related TBI, vision impairment was present in both groups.



The TBI patients had both vision problems and difficulty reading. Light sensitivity was more prevalent in cases of blast-related TBI, and saccadic dysfunction (fast, shifting eye movements) were more common in non blast-related cases.

What Are the Vision-related Symptoms of TBI? The study authors identified a range of visual symptoms among the injured vets, including: vision dysfunction, likely caused by damage to the central nervous system, which affected both patient groups

strabismus (crossed eyes)

saccadic (eye movement) dysfunction

oculomotor (eye movement nerve) dysfunction

reading problems, complaints, and deficits

blurred vision

vergence (when the eyes move in opposite directions)